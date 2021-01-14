Outdoors commentary: Cross country skiing a good workout

It’s triggered by sound, as once you lock your boots onto those long narrow skis it’s a queue that you are about to enter a different world. One with gripping views, solitude and relaxation.

It might seem contradictory, but a great workout can be totally relaxing when you’re riding on a pair of cross country skis. The speed you travel, the hills you climb, the distance you cover are totally dependent on your mind and your legs.

Let’s just say my mind and legs don’t always agree, especially early in the season.

I’ll admit to getting into the sport on a whim, as I saw a pair of old cross country skis at my sister’s yard sale six or seven years ago. They were ones that my late brother-in-law used, and the bamboo poles made them a must-have. A friend of mine tracked down some boots, which was no easy task considering these skis were at least three decades old.

I was all set for what my family members believed would be a one-shot ride, maybe two, kind of experience for me. I am not an impulsive person, but I do like to try new things. The consensus was these would end up in the corner of the garage alongside some other seldom-used items (the Nordic Track ski machine is not mine!)

Quite the contrary.