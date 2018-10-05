GREEN BAY — Over the years, Ted Thompson developed more than a few go-to answers to certain repeat questions he’d face during his intermittent chats with reporters. But none was more predictable than when someone would point out how his Green Bay Packers appeared deep at a certain position.
“You know,” the longtime Packers general manager was fond of saying in his Texas drawl, “it only takes a sprained ankle or two to be pretty darn thin at some spots.”
In the case of the Packers’ wide receiving corps, it turns out they were a strained calf, a concussion, a strained hamstring, a dislocated shoulder and a pulled hamstring away from being pretty darn thin at wide receiver.
And that may mean big challenges for Sunday’s game at Detroit.
No. 1 wideout Davante Adams sat out Thursday with a calf injury that flared up during Wednesday’s practice. Veteran No. 2 Randall Cobb did not practice once again because of a hamstring injury suffered in practice last week. And emerging third receiver Geronimo Allison didn’t practice as he remained in the concussion protocol after leaving last Sunday’s game against Buffalo.
As a result, the Packers are so thin at receiver that they re-signed 2017 fifth-round pick DeAngelo Yancey — cut at the end of training camp — to the practice squad … and might have to elevate him to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game at Detroit.
The Packers are also without former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow (shoulder) and third-year wideout Trevor Davis (hamstring), both of whom would come in handy right about now but are on injured reserve.
At practice Thursday, the only wide receivers available were rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J’Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown and Yancey, who spent all of last season on the practice squad and wasn’t picked up by another team after the Packers released him on the final roster reduction.
So now what?
“The personnel that you have, you’re going to have to adapt, no matter what,” offensive passing-game coordinator Jim Hostler said Thursday evening. “The ability to be able to play and win games with different personnel and different styles, that’s what this league is all about.”
If Adams, Cobb and Allison are all out for Sunday — something that could happen, but isn’t certain at this point — the young receivers certainly will have to play and produce. But the Packers could reduce the demands on their inexperienced wideouts by utilizing their three veteran tight ends (Jimmy Graham, Lance Kendricks and Marcedes Lewis) and by continuing to increase the workload of their three running backs (Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery).
“That’s another advantage we have with having a veteran tight end group,” Hostler continued. “We can go out there and play all three of them. Obviously, when you have injuries outside, the tight ends are going to be part of it more. You’re going to have to lean on them more.”
Kendricks, who actually started out as a wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin, is the most versatile of the three, while Graham has often been viewed as an oversized wide receiver throughout his career.
“It’s a challenge,” Kendricks admitted. “I think the pressure kind of always falls on the tight ends to pick up some of the slack — wherever it might be. Whether it’s the run game, or receivers going down, we always have to know everything just in case something were to happen. That’s the position we’re in now.”
Montgomery said he hasn’t worked any more with the wide receivers this week or lined up for any 11-on-11 plays at wideout this week in practice, an indication he isn’t anything more than an emergency option at this point.
“I’m just doing what I normally do,” Montgomery said. “It’s not like I need to be over there or be considered a receiver to do that or be considered a running back to do that. I’ve always done whatever they ask me to do. Come game time, if they ask me to do something, I’m going to do it. But to my knowledge, nothing’s really changed on my end and those young guys that we have (at receiver) are talented guys. We saw that in camp. We know what they can do.”
Cobb said that while his hamstring has improved, “we’ve still got some progress to make” before he or the team’s medical staff will feel comfortable with him playing. He didn’t sound particularly optimistic Thursday about his chances, and emphasized the importance of a game plan that takes into account the young wideouts’ inexperience, especially having had limited work with demanding two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“There might have been games where we went in with four receivers and two of them got dinged in the game and all of a sudden it’s a whole different ballgame,” offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “Again, we’ve got a diverse group of tight ends. We’ve got Ty Montgomery’s been playing well, he’s got a lot of versatility. We have to be prepared really for a lot of possibilities come Sunday.”
