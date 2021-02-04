Prep Athletics: Elk Mound's Jenson, Pritchard ink collegiate commitments

Elk Mound seniors Kennedy Pritchard and Michael Jenson put pen to paper and secured their collegiate future, finalizing athletic agreements for college on Wednesday.
Pritchard signed to compete in track and field at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls while Jenson inked to play football at Upper Iowa University.
Pritchard is excited to compete for the Falcons, a Division III program that is a part of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The senior toured the area and liked what she saw.
"I just really liked the environment there and how close it is to home and I thought it was really pretty when I went there," Pritchard said.
Pritchard will be focusing on sprint events and has been training during the winter with cardio work to help her hit the ground running once the spring season begins in late April. Track and field athletes have not been in action since the 2019 season, so Pritchard and her fellow athletes will have some rust to shake off once competition time comes. But the senior is excited for the opportunity and ready to conclude her senior season at Elk Mound with a bang before transitioning into college competition.
Upper Iowa is a Division II program competing in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association. Jenson earned All-Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention in the secondary this past season for the Mounders in their first season in the new conference.
Jenson said he liked the team's coaching staff and added college based in Fayette, Iowa felt like home.
"It's pretty exciting honestly to continue the sport I love at the next level," Jenson said. "But at the same time I'm a little nervous because I'm going so far away. But I think it's a great opportunity and I'm excited for it."
The coaching staff told Jenson he would have the opportunity to possibly play early on and that he would continue to play in the secondary on defense, as he did with the Mounders. Jenson focused on his training during the offseason following his junior season, increasing his weight training and speed and agility work to help get on the radar.
Signing day was something Jenson had been looking forward to for a while and now that it's official, he's excited to be able to enjoy the rest of his senior season before making the move to play for the Fighting Peacocks.