Prep Athletics: Elk Mound's Jenson, Pritchard ink collegiate commitments

Elk Mound seniors Kennedy Pritchard and Michael Jenson put pen to paper and secured their collegiate future, finalizing athletic agreements for college on Wednesday.

Pritchard signed to compete in track and field at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls while Jenson inked to play football at Upper Iowa University.

Pritchard is excited to compete for the Falcons, a Division III program that is a part of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The senior toured the area and liked what she saw.

"I just really liked the environment there and how close it is to home and I thought it was really pretty when I went there," Pritchard said.

Pritchard will be focusing on sprint events and has been training during the winter with cardio work to help her hit the ground running once the spring season begins in late April. Track and field athletes have not been in action since the 2019 season, so Pritchard and her fellow athletes will have some rust to shake off once competition time comes. But the senior is excited for the opportunity and ready to conclude her senior season at Elk Mound with a bang before transitioning into college competition.