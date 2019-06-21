Division 3 state qualifier Boyceville placed three players on the Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference first team for the 2019 season.
Sophomores Trett Joles, Walker Retz and Connor Sempf were each recognized for their outstanding play this year for the Bulldogs.
Sempf led Boyceville’s pitching staff with 50 innings pitched with a 0.98 earned run average while Retz tossed 48.1. inning with a 1.59 ERA. Retz led the Bulldogs with 77 strikeouts. Retz also had a team-high 10 extra-base hits and a .353 average and Joles led the team with four home runs and an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.147.
Sophomore Trevor Hollister and senior Jaden Reisimer were named to the second team. Hollister led Boyceville with a 0.46 ERA in 30.1 innings with a team-high .394 batting average. Reisimer was second on the team at .373.
Junior Brendan Sempf was an honorable mention for the Bulldogs. He batted .295 and walked a team-high 19 times this season.
Boyceville advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2000 where it was defeated in a semifinal by Stratford. The Bulldogs finished the year at 19-4 and a second place finish in the Dunn-St. Croix at 13-3 behind only Spring Valley.
Elk Mound senior Brett Lew was also selected on to the conference’s first team. Lew hit .365 this year with 26 total bases in 52 at-bats. Junior Blaze Todd and sophomore Nate Lew were second team performers and senior Ethan Kaanta and junior James Javanovich were honorable mentions.
Nate Lew batted .311 with a team-high 22 runs. Todd was 6-3 with a 2.16 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 66.2 innings and Javanovich threw 34 innings this season with a 2.26 ERA. Kaanta led Elk Mound with a .381 average while scoring 13 runs.
Elk Mound came in third in the conference and was 13-6 overall before being eliminated in a regional semifinal by Boyceville.
Colfax senior George Scharlau was a second team selection and junior Zach Rindy and freshman Caden Erickson were honorable mentions.
Scharlau led the Vikings with 10 runs batted in while hitting .321. Rindy hit .295 and Erickson led Colfax with 20 hits on the season and a .351 average.
Colfax was 4-16 this season and finished seventh in the conference.
Spring Valley’s Aaron Borgerding was named the Dunn-St. Croix player of the year.
Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference
First Team: Trett Joles, sophomore, Boyceville; Walker Retz, sophomore, Boyceville, Connor Sempf, sophomore, Boyceville; Brett Lew, senior, Elk Mound; Tanner Marsh, sophomore, Mondovi; Jackson Falkner, junior, Mondovi; Dawson Alme, junior, Pepin/Alma; Carter Deppa, sophomore, Spring Valley; Mike Bauer, sophomore, Spring Valley; Aaron Borgering, junior, Spring Valley, Santana Schlegel, senior, Spring Valley.
Second Team: Trevor Hollister, sophomore, Boyceville; Jaden Reisimer, senior, Boyceville; George Scharlau, senior, Colfax; Joey Biesterveld, sophomore, Durand; Christian O’Keefe, senior, Durand; Preston Milliren, senior, Durand; Blase Todd, junior, Elk Mound; Nate Lew, sophomore, Elk Mound; Tanner Davis, senior, Glenwood City; Ryan Fath, senior, Mondovi; Raith Bauer, junior, Mondovi, Ethan Brecka, junior, Pepin/Alma.
Honorable Mention: Brendan Sempf, junior, Boyceville; Zach Rindy, junior, Colfax; Caden Erickson, sophomore, Colfax; Ethan Kaanta, senior, Elk Mound; James Javanovich, junior, Elk Mound; Tyler Maxwell, senior, Plum City/Elmwood; Nolan Stans, sophomore, Spring Valley; Brayden Wolf, sophomore, Spring Valley.
Most Valuable Player: Aaron Borgerding, Spring Valley.