Prep Baseball Division 4 Sectionals: Boyceville rolls past Independence/Gilmanton, Webster to sectional championship

"We had heard about Webster for the past three years. They were the number one ranked team in the state and getting a lot of attention. We knew they had a good pitcher in Owen Washburn and that our guys were being overlooked. Washburn had only allowed 10 hits the whole year, struck out a lot of people, walked one guy and hadn’t allowed a run. But....he hadn’t seen a team as determined as us," Roemhild said. "Our lineup from top to bottom was looking forward to facing him. In the first inning Trett and Walker got everything started for us. That gave us confidence going up 1-0 in the first inning. I think it shocked Webster a little. In the bottom of the first we got in a little trouble but Chase Hollister made an amazing defensive play, getting the force out at two and then being sharp enough to see that the runner rounded third to much and threw a strike to Dawson who put the tag on and we came out of the inning confident and fired up.