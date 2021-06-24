Prep Baseball Division 4 Sectionals: Boyceville rolls past Independence/Gilmanton, Webster to sectional championship

SHELL LAKE — The Boyceville baseball team scored a combined 31 runs en route to a Division 4 sectional championship on Tuesday, routing Independence/Gilmanton 17-3 in the semifinals before blanking Webster 14-0 in five innings for the sectional title.
The Bulldogs advanced to the state tournament in Grand Chute on Monday, earning a number one seed and will face No. 4 Southwestern at 11:05 a.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
Trett Joles was 4-for-4 with a walk, doubling twice and scoring five runs in the opening victory of the day. Connor Sempf had three hits and drove in six runs while Walker Retz and Trevor Hollister each had two hits and two runs batted in for the Bulldogs. Retz tripled and scored three runs and Ira Bialzik was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Sempf struck out eight while scattering six hits and two runs across five innings before Hollister allowed one earned run with four strikeouts in the final two innings.
"It’s always nice to score first," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said of the opener. "Going up 6-0 in the first two innings with Connor on the mound eases everyone’s anxiety. Connor pitched five strong innings for us, with Trevor coming in for the last five and doing just as well. I really thought defensively Trevor and his younger brother Chase stole the show. They made big plays throughout the whole game."
Boyceville scored nine runs in the third inning to help blank Webster in a battle of the top-two ranked teams in Division 4 to earn a trip to state for the second straight season.
"We had heard about Webster for the past three years. They were the number one ranked team in the state and getting a lot of attention. We knew they had a good pitcher in Owen Washburn and that our guys were being overlooked. Washburn had only allowed 10 hits the whole year, struck out a lot of people, walked one guy and hadn’t allowed a run. But....he hadn’t seen a team as determined as us," Roemhild said. "Our lineup from top to bottom was looking forward to facing him. In the first inning Trett and Walker got everything started for us. That gave us confidence going up 1-0 in the first inning. I think it shocked Webster a little. In the bottom of the first we got in a little trouble but Chase Hollister made an amazing defensive play, getting the force out at two and then being sharp enough to see that the runner rounded third to much and threw a strike to Dawson who put the tag on and we came out of the inning confident and fired up.
"The third inning is something that just didn’t seem real. We were up 2-0 with two outs and our bats just came alive. We put up another nine runs on a pitcher who hadn’t allowed one the whole year. I have never heard a baseball park so loud before. Our fans were in full force."
Bialzik and Retz had two doubles apiece as Retz drove in two and Bialzik scored twice. Joles was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, Hollister was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Dawson McRoberts had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in the shutout win.
Retz threw five scoreless innings for the Bulldogs, scattering four hits and two walks while striking out eight and throwing 48 of his 73 pitches for strikes.
"We knew all we had to do was get the lead for Walker and we were in good hands," Roemhild said. "Walker hasn’t pitched as much this year for this reason. We were able to rest all of our pitchers so when it came playoff time they could shine. And boy did they shine. Walker pitched lights out, our defense was on, the bats were alive, and the boys were having fun. I think this was a huge statement game. To beat Webster 14-0 in 5 innings to go to state....these young men worked hard for this exact moment."