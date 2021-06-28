Prep Baseball Division 4 State: Boyceville powers past Southwestern and Rosholt for first state championship

GRAND CHUTE — Expectations created were expectations achieved on Monday for the Boyceville baseball team as the Bulldogs wrapped up a Division 4 state championship season by shutting out Rosholt 4-0.
Walker Retz tossed a one-hit shutout on the mound and was backed by flawless defense and an offense that scored in three of its final four innings at the plate to win the program's first state championship.
Retz struck out 13 batters as Blade Niewiadomski in the fourth inning as the lone blemish on the senior's outstanding performance on the mound. The senior hurler said a 1-2-3 first inning helped him settle in and the offense came to life after some stranded runners early to earn the title after the Bulldogs fell in the Division 3 semifinals in 2019.
“It was awesome. We knew from the start of the year that we wanted to win state and our first goal was to beat Webster and we dominated them," Boyceville senior catcher Trett Joles said. "We had the same goal coming here to dominate every team. The first game we dominated them. You look at the scoreboard (and it says) 4-0 but still we controlled that. Zero errors, perfect defense and that’s what we’re looking for.”
Retz helped his own cause by opening the scoring with a two-run single in the third to drive in Ira Bialzik and Joles. Two innings later Boyceville added two the lead on a sacrifice fly by Trevor Hollister before Bialzik singled home Dawson McRoberts to push the advantage to four. Overall Retz set down the final 11 batters he faced including a strikeout of Nathan Lemanczyk to clinch the state championship and trigger a dog pile on the pitcher's mound in celebration in a moment senior infielder Trevor Hollister called the 'best moment of his life'.
The Bulldogs opened the day with a swift 11-1 victory over Southwestern in five innings in the first semifinal game of the day. Connor Sempf was also stellar on the mound, allowing one earned run while scattering five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Boyceville scored in four of the five innings, opening with two runs in the first before adding four in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth to end the contest.
Retz was 4-for-4 with six runs batted in as he doubled and scored twice. Joels and Sempf each had two hits as the top three batters in the order were a combined 8-for-9 with nine runs scored. The Bulldogs committed four errors in the first game of the day, but cleaned up the defense in the championship game and played error free.
Boyceville's 2019 trip to state with a largely-young roster led to high expectations ahead of the 2020 season. Unfortunately the Bulldogs and other teams wouldn't get the chance to hit the field as the season was canceled amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs still returned many players from the team two years ago and came into the year looked at as one of the prime contenders for the Division 4 championship crown.
A Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship highlighted the regular season before the Bulldogs put together a championship drive in the playoffs. Boyceville did not allow more than three runs in a game in any of its six postseason wins with four of the six coming after allowing one run or fewer.
“It’s very tough when expectations for the beginning of the year are set on young men like this but these guys from the start knew what it took to get here and they knew that feeling of loss from two years ago and they were determined to not let that happen again," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said.
This year's senior class of Hollister, Nick Litomsky, Retz, Sempf, Brady Helland and Joles have been a part of a lot of winning during their time with the Bulldogs. The team won a conference title in 2018 before the trip to state one year later. The players and their coaches said the team had a more intense focus this season with more experience and put it all together in a championship campaign.
“The difference I could tell was on the bus ride down here this year. It was completely different two years ago," Roemhild said. "Two years ago we were excited – we were young – to get down here. We didn’t quite understand yet. This year the focus was as soon as we stepped on the bus it was a totally different team – at the hotel, our pregame warmups, the practice we had – and just coming out here the approach we had, they knew what they had to do to win the game and their determination is the reason we’re state champions.”