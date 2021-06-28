Prep Baseball Division 4 State: Boyceville powers past Southwestern and Rosholt for first state championship

The Bulldogs opened the day with a swift 11-1 victory over Southwestern in five innings in the first semifinal game of the day. Connor Sempf was also stellar on the mound, allowing one earned run while scattering five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Boyceville scored in four of the five innings, opening with two runs in the first before adding four in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth to end the contest.

Retz was 4-for-4 with six runs batted in as he doubled and scored twice. Joels and Sempf each had two hits as the top three batters in the order were a combined 8-for-9 with nine runs scored. The Bulldogs committed four errors in the first game of the day, but cleaned up the defense in the championship game and played error free.

Boyceville's 2019 trip to state with a largely-young roster led to high expectations ahead of the 2020 season. Unfortunately the Bulldogs and other teams wouldn't get the chance to hit the field as the season was canceled amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs still returned many players from the team two years ago and came into the year looked at as one of the prime contenders for the Division 4 championship crown.