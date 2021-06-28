Prep Baseball Division 4 State Notebook: Lone loss of season fuels Boyceville's championship drive

GRAND CHUTE — The Boyceville baseball team wasn't happy it happened.
But it might've been just what the Bulldogs needed.
Boyceville suffered its lone loss of the season on June 1, a 2-1 setback at Spring Valley in a game where the Bulldogs didn't allow an earned run. Following Monday's Division 4 state championship victory over the Rosholt, the players and head coach Michael Roemhild agreed that the loss at the start of the month to the Cardinals was just what the Bulldogs needed to refocus.
“We took a loss there in the middle of our season and I think that’s the best thing that could’ve happened to us," Boyceville senior pitcher Walker Retz said after the state title victory. "It woke us up and it got us determined to win.”
The Bulldogs entered the season with high expectations with a large group of players returning from the program's Division 3 state qualifying squad from 2019. Boyceville won its first 12 games of the season entering the month of June but allowed unearned runs in the third and seventh innings in a walk-off loss that proved to be the only blemish on Boyceville's championship season.
Arms race
The Bulldogs were able to dig deep into a talented roster of arms for innings during the regular season, leaving seniors Retz and Connor Sempf fresh for the playoff push.
The senior hurlers responded with three stellar matchups apiece. Sempf started the postseason by striking out 16 in a 4-2 regional semifinal win over Chippewa Falls McDonell on June 15 before allowing two runs in five innings of a June 22 sectional semifinal win over Independence/Gilmanton. Sempf capped his career on the hill with six strikeouts and one earned run allowed in Monday's 11-1 semifinal win over Southwestern in five innings.
Retz had 13 strikeouts in the 6-0 regional championship win over Eau Claire Immanuel before shutting down top-ranked Webster for the sectional championship to the tune of eight strikeouts in five scoreless innings.
Retz worked through some early injury issues this spring and will continue to play baseball in college at the University of St. Thomas. He capped his prep career with a 13-strikeout, one-hit shutout in the title game.
“It feels great," Retz said after the title victory. "I look at it as the beginning of my career. I’m going to college. This is a great way to end it but also a great way to start it.”
For home
Monday's state championship victory naturally set off a euphoric scene following the victory with plenty of hugs, cheering, high fives and smiles.
The players and coaches said the Boyceville community's energy was easy to feel throughout the season in supporting the team's title push and continued right through the final out of the season.
“There’s nothing better," Boyceville senior catcher Trett Joles said. "To see all the fans supporting us. After every run you turn around and they’re all screaming like crazy. There’s nothing better.”
Roemhild understands how scenes like Monday and seasons like this spring can positively impact a small town.
“That is huge for a small town for the little kids and there’s a lot of young kids here from the girls softball teams to youth baseball teams that were watching this and hopefully this is something that drives them," Roemhild said. "But for the town of Boyceville, for something like this to happen it’s special. I think the whole town was here. If not, it sounded like it. I couldn’t ask for better fans.
"These guys they deserve it and I can’t wait to celebrate with these guys and get back home for the guys that couldn’t be here and I am just so proud to be from Boyceville and call myself a Bulldog.”