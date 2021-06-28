Prep Baseball Division 4 State Notebook: Lone loss of season fuels Boyceville's championship drive

The senior hurlers responded with three stellar matchups apiece. Sempf started the postseason by striking out 16 in a 4-2 regional semifinal win over Chippewa Falls McDonell on June 15 before allowing two runs in five innings of a June 22 sectional semifinal win over Independence/Gilmanton. Sempf capped his career on the hill with six strikeouts and one earned run allowed in Monday's 11-1 semifinal win over Southwestern in five innings.

Retz had 13 strikeouts in the 6-0 regional championship win over Eau Claire Immanuel before shutting down top-ranked Webster for the sectional championship to the tune of eight strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Retz worked through some early injury issues this spring and will continue to play baseball in college at the University of St. Thomas. He capped his prep career with a 13-strikeout, one-hit shutout in the title game.

“It feels great," Retz said after the title victory. "I look at it as the beginning of my career. I’m going to college. This is a great way to end it but also a great way to start it.”

Monday's state championship victory naturally set off a euphoric scene following the victory with plenty of hugs, cheering, high fives and smiles.