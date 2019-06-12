GRAND CHUTE — Almost before their defense had time to settle in, the Boyceville baseball team trailed by four runs.
No problem, right? Well, playing in the state tournament on the big stage, it is certainly more difficult to make a comeback.
However, the Boyceville players never gave up against Stratford.
After tying the score at 4 in a WIAA Division 3 semifinal, Boyceville surrendered three runs late and fell 7-5 Wednesday at Fox Cities Stadium.
“Couple hits, couple things go our way, could be a different story,” Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. “That’s a very good team that we just faced and I’m proud of the way our guys battled.”
The Boyceville players certainly showed the grit it displayed all season long. The Bulldogs had a 4-1 record in two-run games this season.
“We’ve been in this position a lot of times this season,” Boyceville senior Jaden Reisimer said. “We’ve won several games this year in the seventh inning or after the fifth inning. It’s a great group of guys and we keep up our heads all the time.”
Early on it looked as though Stratford (21-2) might run away with a victory. After one was out in the bottom of the first inning, Stratford had five straight runners reach base — four via singles. Mav Licciardi had the big hit by driving in two runs to make it 4-0.
“It’s tough as a coach to get down 4-0 but I know that these guys, their mentality is still we have six more innings to hit and that’s exactly what they did,” Roemhild said. “You didn’t see anybody giving up out there. You saw somebody trying to make the next play or make the next big hit and that’s all I can ask out of these guys as a coach.”
Boyceville starting pitcher Connor Sempf lasted just one inning and gave up four earned runs on four hits.
Boyceville (19-4) rebounded quickly in the top of the second. Connor Sempf singled, Brendan Sempf walked and Jacob Granley reached on an error on a bunt as Connor Sempf scored on the play. Ira Bialzik hit a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Brendan Sempf for the Bulldogs’ second run. Two hitters later, Jaden Reisimer singled to left to plate Granley.
The Bulldogs tied the game at 4 the next inning when Trevor Hollister led off with a single. With two outs, Granley stroked a base hit to center to bring in Hollister.
“You could see the excitement in the players when they got the hits,” Roemhild said. “You could see the excitement in the dugout here from the fans when we started inching back at that lead and then when we tied it up.”
The game remained knotted up until the fifth when Riley Bauman got an RBI double and Licciardi followed with a run-scoring hit. A fielder’s choice plated the third run of the inning.
“Props to them, they’re a great hitting team,” Boyceville shortstop/pitcher Walker Retz said. “A game of catch-up is not exactly what you want to do but we battled back some innings and it just landed on their side today.”
Boyceville threatened in the sixth. Granley was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a Logan Kundtson fielder’s choice. With two on and two out, No. 3 hitter Trett Joles grounded out to end the threat.
Boyceville, which finished runner-up in Division 3 in 2000 in its only other state tournament appearance, capped off a great season.
The Bulldogs have a young team with just four seniors — Reisimer, Bailey Danovsky, Brady Nye and Erick Loback — so a trip back to state is certainly in their sights. However, it will take a lot of hard work again from Roemhild’s squad.
“I’ve had several people including myself that have played at state before and you always say, ‘Well, there’s always next year.’ That’s never a guarantee in high school baseball,” Roemhild said. “So, it’s something for these young guys on the team to look forward to to know what it takes to get back here and how hard it is and the grind that is involved to get back here.”