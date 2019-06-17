Jace Kressin was named Big Rivers Conference co-pitcher of the year for the 2019 baseball season.
The senior tossed 54.1 innings on the year with 90 strikeouts and 20 walks. He had a 1.03 earned run average, a 4-2 record and four saves. The University of Evansville commit threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 loss to River Falls on April 23.
“Jace was one of the most dominant pitchers we’ve had in the area in recent years,” Menomonie coach Mike King said of Kressin. “He was a pitcher that not many teams wanted to face, because of his movement, velocity and command in the strike zone.”
Kressin shared the honor with River Falls’ Joe Stoffel.
Junior outfielder Zach DeMarce was named to the all-conference second team. DeMarce led the team in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging. He hit .383 got on base in greater than half his plate appearances (.540) while slugging .447.
“Zach was our vocal leader on defense and had a very good year at the plate. I’m excited to see him back for his senior year,” King said of DeMarce.
Getting a honorable mention was junior infielder Kaleb Miller and sophomore catcher Brigs Richartz. Miller led the Mustangs with 18 runs and 25 hits and was second on the team in runs batted in (12) and hitting (.342).
“Kaleb had an excellent year for us both offensively and defensively as our everyday first baseman,” King said of Miller.
Richartz had a team-high 18 runs batted in while reaching base at a .398 clip, which was third on the team. He also led the team with four doubles.
“Brigs is a very good catcher and both offensively and defensively,” King said Richartz. “He did a great job of managing our pitching staff this year and with two more years left (of high school) we are excited to continue to watch him develop.”
Eau Claire North’s Sam Stange was named the conference’s player of the year.
Menomonie finished 13-12 overall and in fifth place in the conference with a 4-8 record. The Mustangs defeated Baldwin-Woodville in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal before falling in the next round to New Richmond.
“I’m proud of our players and they way they continued to battle as the season went on,” King said. “We ended with a 13-12 record which was our first winning season in some time. As a group we felt like we left some wins on the table this season.”
In addition to Kressin Menomonie also graduates Kade Schultz, Ryan Sisko, Sam Sleichert and Jake Ebert.
“We are losing some excellent players to graduation and will leave some big shoes to fill,” King said. “I’m excited to see who will rise to that challenge next year and in the years to come.”
Big Rivers All-Conference
First Team—Jace Kressin, senior, pitcher, Menomonie; Joe Stoffel, junior, pitcher, River Falls; Dane Weiland, senior, catcher, Chi-Hi; Adam Feyereisen, senior, infield, River Falls; Cooper Kapanke, senior, infield, Eau Claire Memorial; Anthony Pogodzinski, junior, infield, Eau Claire North; Luke Schemenauer, senior, infield, Chi-Hi; Jaden Schwantz, sophomore, outfield, River Falls; Sam Stange, senior, outfield, Eau Claire North; Mitch Voller, junior, outfield, Eau Claire Memorial; Jake Bergmanis, senior, utility, River Falls.
Second Team—Carter Hesselman, senior, pitcher, Eau Claire North; Braden Mork, senior, pitcher, River Falls; Jack Fentress, senior, catcher, Eau Claire Memorial; Ben Gilbert, senior, infield, Hudson; Gabriel Richardson, freshman, infield, Eau Claire North; Connor Stoik, senior, infield, Eau Claire Memorial; Brady Verbsky, senior, infield, Rice Lake; Zach DeMarce, junior, outfield, Menomonie; Kaden Kohlhepp, senior, outfield, Eau Claire Memorial; Gabe O’Brien, senior, outfield, Eau Claire North; Luke Franz, senior, utility, Chi-Hi.
Honorable Mention—Nate Custer, senior, Chi-Hi; Griffin Sprindler, junior, Chi-Hi; Jack Piper, junior, Eau Claire Memorial; Vincent Trapani, junior, Eau Claire Memorial; Cal Fadness, senior, Eau Claire North; Jack Erickson, junior, Hudson; Owen Anderson, sophomore, Hudson; Brigs Richartz, sophomore, Menomonie; Kaleb Miller, junior, Menomonie; Nolan Rowe, sophomore, Rice Lake; Isaac Rohde, senior, Rice Lake; Michael Krueger, sophomore, River Falls.
Player of the Year—Sam Stange, Eau Claire North.
Co-pitchers of the Year—Jace Kressin, Menomonie; Joe Stoffel, River Falls.