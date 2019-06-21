Menomonie pitcher Jace Kressin was named third team all-state by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association for the 2019 season.
Kressin was also named the North West District Division 2 player of the year.
The senior tossed 54.1 innings on the year with 90 strikeouts and 20 walks for the Mustangs. He had a 1.03 earned run average, a 4-2 record and four saves. The University of Evansville commit also threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 loss to River Falls on April 23.
“Jace was one of the most dominant pitchers we’ve had in the area in recent years,” Menomonie coach Mike King said of Kressin. “He was a pitcher that not many teams wanted to face, because of his movement, velocity and command in the strike zone.”
Kressin will also be one of 72 seniors to play in the 36th annual WBCA All-Star Classic in Oshkosh on June 28. King will be one of three coaches leading the West team along with Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild.
WBCA All-State
First Team—Connor Prielipp, Tomah; Trey Krause, Burlington; Ben Hampton, West De Pere; Nate Stevens, Waunakee;Marcus Cline, Fall Creek; Seth Coker, Athens; Max Wagner, Green Bay Preble; Dan Blomgren, Janesville Craig; Sam Stange, Eau Claire North; Tanner Peterson, Wilmot; Cory Walker, Beloit Turner; Donovan Brandl, Wisconsin Rapids; Jack Washburn, Webster.
Second Team—Hunter Vikemyr, Viroqua; John Nett, Kimberly; Mitchell Woelfle, Janesville Craig; Colin Kalinowski, Oak Creek; Bailey Banaszynski, Brookfield East; Owen Washburn, Webster; Paul Toetz, Greendale; Tyler Tetzke, Appleton West; Liam Stumpf, Mineral Point; Hunter Slaats, Sussex Hamilton; Dylan Nevar, Wisconsin Dells; Brady Renfroe, Antigo; Eric Erato, Sussex Hamilton;
Third Team—Jace Kressin, Menomonie; Shane Ryan, Markesan; Luke Hansel, Union Grove; Zane Schreiner, Rib Lake; Adam Hill, Wauwatosa East; Drew Hennessey, Highland; Xavier Watson, South Milwaukee; Spencer Hans, Lake Mills; Gunnar Doyle, Oak Creek; Zach Boehnlein, Chilton; Nic Koenig, Howards Grove; Gavin Gillitzer, Prairie du Chien.
Honorable Mention—Chris Barnes, Sussex Hamilton; Tommy Lamb, Grafton; Caden Bronkhorst, Waupun; Nevin Wall, Holmen; Joe Stoffel, River Falls; Hunter Rosenbaum, Webster; Jacob Wilde, Waukesha West; Cade Alexander, Medford; Ryan Stefiuk, Green Bay Preble; Jett Thielke. Bay Port; Nick Carpenter, Lake Mills; Sebastian Noskowiak, Antigo; Cooper Schlosser, West Bend East; Ethan Toone, Brookfield East; Trevon Van Egtern, La Crosse Central; Justin Baehler, Mineral Point; Trevor Gustafson, Webster; Tyler Landgraf, Random Lake; Jacob Debruin, Manitowoc Lincoln; B.J. Konkel, Green Lake/Princeton; Logan Mantz, Slinger; Brady Marget. Whitefish Bay; Jacob Berendes, Shullsburg/Benton; Colton Schraepfer, Pecatonica; Anthony Pogodzinski, Eau Claire North; Justin Sedin, Northwestern; Tyler Brandenburg, Lake Country Lutheran; Reese Dutton, Kenosha Tremper; T.J. Manteufel, Union Grove; Carter Hanke, Marathon; Jaden Werner, Crivitz; Eric Langseth, Antigo; Colton Wright, Auburndale; Noah Miller, Ozaukee; Luke Renard, Wrightstown; Fletcher Dallas, Valders; Joe Hauser, Waunakee; Reece Samuel, McFarland; Michael Lippe, Whitefish Bay; Cade Jahns, Ripon; Grady Gorgen, Mineral Point; Kevin Koelbl, Holmen; Jaden Schwantz, River Falls; Mitchel Voller, Eau Claire Memorial; Spenser Kent, Franklin; Carter Kurki, Iola-Scandinavia; Brady Franz, Stevens Point; Zach Kehl, Hustisford-Dodgeland; Alex Ryan, Lakeside Lutheran; Spencer Bartel, Sun Prairie; Jack Krumbach, Madison Memorial; Cade Osborn, Eau Claire Regis; Luke Fox, Catholic Memorial; Will Semb, De Pere; Nick Smith, Waunakee; Andrew Newton, Edgewood.
