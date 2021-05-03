 Skip to main content
Prep Baseball Preview: Colfax banking on pitching to lead the way
Prep Baseball Preview | Colfax Vikings

Prep Baseball Preview: Colfax banking on pitching to lead the way

The Colfax baseball team has a number of pitchers the Vikings believe will allow the team to competitive this season in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference for coach Kirk Secraw.

Drew Gibson, Caden Erickson, Bryce Sikora and Jamison Flatland will log plenty of innings this spring for the Vikings when they aren't playing elsewhere on the infield. Austin Swanson will play first base when one of those others are pitching and gives Colfax another veteran option in the field and at the plate.

Newcomers Mitch Medin (IF/C), Dylan Hiitola (C), Hunter Rebak (OF), Brian Tuschl (OF) and Mason Yarrington (UTIL) are newcomers that should see time in the lineup.

Rebak had a hit, walk and steal in Colfax's opening 11-0 defeat to Elk Mound on April 27 before the bats had more success in Friday's 11-6 defeat at Cadott. Flatland drilled his first home run of the season and had one run batted in while Sikora and Hittola each had two hits.

Colfax jumps back into Dunn-St. Croix Conference play beginning Monday at Glenwood City before hosting Boyceville on Thursday. Thursday's game with Boyceville starts a stretch of four out of five games at home for the Vikings with Mondovi (May 10), Somerset (May 15) and Spring Valley (May 17) also included.

Schedule

April—27, Elk Mound; 30, at Cadott.

May—3, at Glenwood City; 6, Boyceville; 10, Mondovi; 13, at Durand; 15, Somerset; 17, Spring Valley; 20, at Elk Mound; 24, at Elmwood/Plum City; 25, Glenwood City; 27, at Boyceville.

June—1, at Mondovi; 4, at Spring Valley; 7, Durand.

Prep Baseball Preview: Key players return for Boyceville from 2019 state qualifier
Sports

Prep Baseball Preview: Key players return for Boyceville from 2019 state qualifier

The last time the Boyceville baseball team was on the diamond for a game, the Bulldogs were battling against the state's best at the Division 3 state tournament. Last spring's canceled season meant many of those players didn't get the chance for an immediate follow-up to that historic campaign but the Bulldogs do return many high-caliber players this spring in their pursuit of another strong year.

Prep Boys Track and Field Preview: Menomonie looks to carry success from fall sports into spring
Sports

Prep Boys Track and Field Preview: Menomonie looks to carry success from fall sports into spring

The athletes are there for the Menomonie boys track and field. After spending the fall dominating on the football field and cross country course, many of those same Mustangs will be back in action this spring for a squad that has plenty of high goals. The biggest challenge will come in how the team is able to re-acclimate itself to track and field with no competitions since 2019.

