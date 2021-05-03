Prep Baseball Preview: Colfax banking on pitching to lead the way

The Colfax baseball team has a number of pitchers the Vikings believe will allow the team to competitive this season in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference for coach Kirk Secraw.

Drew Gibson, Caden Erickson, Bryce Sikora and Jamison Flatland will log plenty of innings this spring for the Vikings when they aren't playing elsewhere on the infield. Austin Swanson will play first base when one of those others are pitching and gives Colfax another veteran option in the field and at the plate.

Newcomers Mitch Medin (IF/C), Dylan Hiitola (C), Hunter Rebak (OF), Brian Tuschl (OF) and Mason Yarrington (UTIL) are newcomers that should see time in the lineup.

Rebak had a hit, walk and steal in Colfax's opening 11-0 defeat to Elk Mound on April 27 before the bats had more success in Friday's 11-6 defeat at Cadott. Flatland drilled his first home run of the season and had one run batted in while Sikora and Hittola each had two hits.

Colfax jumps back into Dunn-St. Croix Conference play beginning Monday at Glenwood City before hosting Boyceville on Thursday. Thursday's game with Boyceville starts a stretch of four out of five games at home for the Vikings with Mondovi (May 10), Somerset (May 15) and Spring Valley (May 17) also included.

Schedule