Prep Baseball Preview: Elk Mound eager to contend again in Dunn-St. Croix Conference race

The Elk Mound baseball program has been a consistent contender in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title race during coach Paul Andrea’s two-plus decades leading the team.
The Mounders want to be in that position again this year and bring a number of players from two years ago that could help the team achieve that goal.
All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference second team outfielder Nate Lew, senior pitcher/infielder Ryan Bohl, senior catcher Aidan Balts and junior pitcher/infielder Avery Kaanta are all back for the Mounders as a veteran core.
Senior pitcher Sam Roder, senior utility player Brett Rosenthal, junior pitcher/infielder Joseph Javanovich, sophomore pitcher/infielders Ryan Bartig and Jerome Delikowski and freshman pitcher/infielder Kaden Russo and freshman catcher/pitcher Carter Vieth are also expected to jump into contention for playing time in the lineup as players Andrea is confident can make a different sooner than later.
“All of these guys have a very high baseball IQ and look to compete for playing time at the varsity level,” Andrea said. “If our early contact days are any indication, this group as a whole really understands the game and shows desire and a willingness to get better.”
Boyceville advanced to the Division 3 state tournament in 2019 and has many key players from that team back while Spring Valley won the league championship that spring as a part of what is expected to once again be a competitive Dunn-St. Croix title chase.
“I really feel we’ll be able to compete at a high level this year if everyone stays healthy and our young and returning players meet expectations,” Andrea said. “We have a proud tradition of doing well in the DSC as well as success in the WIAA tournament and are just excited to get back to the game of baseball and having an opportunity to compete again.”
Elk Mound opened the season on Tuesday at Colfax and returns to action Thursday at Mondovi before a nonconference home matchup with Stanley-Boyd on Friday.
2021 Schedule
April—27, at Colfax; 29, at Mondovi; 30, Stanley-Boyd.
May—3, Spring Valley; 6, Durand; 10, at Elmwood/Plum City; 11, at Arcadia; 13, Boyceville; 17, at Glenwood City; 20, Colfax; 24, Mondovi; 25, at Spring Valley; 27, at Durand.
June—1, Elmwood/Plum City; 4, Glenwood City; 7, at Boyceville; 8, Fall Creek.