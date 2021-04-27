Prep Baseball Preview: Elk Mound eager to contend again in Dunn-St. Croix Conference race

The Elk Mound baseball program has been a consistent contender in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title race during coach Paul Andrea’s two-plus decades leading the team.

The Mounders want to be in that position again this year and bring a number of players from two years ago that could help the team achieve that goal.

All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference second team outfielder Nate Lew, senior pitcher/infielder Ryan Bohl, senior catcher Aidan Balts and junior pitcher/infielder Avery Kaanta are all back for the Mounders as a veteran core.

Senior pitcher Sam Roder, senior utility player Brett Rosenthal, junior pitcher/infielder Joseph Javanovich, sophomore pitcher/infielders Ryan Bartig and Jerome Delikowski and freshman pitcher/infielder Kaden Russo and freshman catcher/pitcher Carter Vieth are also expected to jump into contention for playing time in the lineup as players Andrea is confident can make a different sooner than later.

“All of these guys have a very high baseball IQ and look to compete for playing time at the varsity level,” Andrea said. “If our early contact days are any indication, this group as a whole really understands the game and shows desire and a willingness to get better.”