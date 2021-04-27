Prep Baseball Preview: Key players return for Boyceville from 2019 state qualifier

The last time the Boyceville baseball team was on the diamond for a game, the Bulldogs were battling against the state’s best at the Division 3 state tournament.

Last spring’s canceled season meant many of those players didn’t get the chance for an immediate follow-up to that historic campaign but the Bulldogs do return many high-caliber players this spring in their pursuit of another strong year.

Four players with All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference accolades from two years ago are back to lead the Bulldogs including a trio of first team honorees. Trett Joles hit .328 with four home runs, 26 runs batted in, 17 stolen bases and 27 runs scored as a sophomore to go with his work behind the plate. Walker Retz had a .380 batting average with 27 runs batted in and 12 steals at the plate to go with a 7-3 record, 78 strikeouts against 33 walks, two shutouts and one save on the mound and will see plenty of time on the hill and at shortstop. Connor Sempf will also work on the mound and infield after hitting .309 in 2019 with 16 RBIs and six steals while logging a 9-1 record and 1.51 ERA with 52 strikeouts and a pair of shutouts.

Joles is heading to Indiana State to play baseball and Retz will be playing at St. Thomas and they may not be the only Bulldogs to continue their baseball careers at the next level.