 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Baseball Preview: Menomonie building around experienced returners
Prep Baseball Preview Menomonie Mustangs

Prep Baseball Preview: Menomonie building around experienced returners

{{featured_button_text}}

A handful of players will serve as the core this spring for a Menomonie baseball program with plenty of new faces.

As Mike King enters his 19th season leading the program, he has some players who have logged solid varsity playing time including one who will be continuing his baseball career in college.

Catcher Brigs Richartz earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors as a sophomore and will anchor the team behind the plate. The St. Thomas University commit is joined by returning pitcher/third baseman Evan Sisko, pitcher/outfielder Trevin Kressin, outfielder Gavin Exner and shortstop/pitcher Lucas Smith for the Mustangs.

New faces around the rest of the diamond will make up the Mustang lineup. In the infield Hayden Styer, Nolan Lee, ANdrew Vanasse, Reed Styer and Isaac Holt will join Sisko and Smith while outfielders Kressin and Exner are joined by Ryan Kahl and Jon Schreifels.

“The majority of our team is new this year,” King said. “We will be looking for all of them to step up and play major roles for us this year.”

Menomonie opened the season with a pair of 13-0 defeats at Hudson last Thursday before a tight 9-7 loss to Altoona one day later. This week’s schedule offers Big Rivers Conference games against Eau Claire North as the Mustangs host the Huskies on Tuesday before playing at Carson Park on Thursday. A week of nonconference games takes place a week later with a home tilt against Ashland (April 11) before road matchups with Baldwin-Woodville (May 13) and La Crosse Central (May 15).

“We like what we have seen so far,” King said. “The kids are hard working and very coachable. Having a large group of seniors this year is helpful after a year off as they are confident and love playing the game. That leadership will need to have a big impact as we get up to speed with the rigors of the conference.

“We will be competitive and will hopefully surprise some teams along the way.”

ScheduleApril—29, at Hudson (DH); 30, Altoona.

May—4, Eau Claire North; 6, at Eau Claire North; 11, Ashland; 13, at Baldwin-Woodville; 15, at La Crosse Central (DH); 18, at Chippewa Falls, 20, Chippewa Falls; 21, Wausau East; 24, at Ashland; 25, Eau Claire Memorial; 28, at Eau Claire Memorial, 29, at Antigo.

June—1, at Rice Lake; 3, Rice Lake; 8, at River Falls; 10, River Falls; 11, New Richmond.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Baseball Preview: Key players return for Boyceville from 2019 state qualifier
Sports

Prep Baseball Preview: Key players return for Boyceville from 2019 state qualifier

The last time the Boyceville baseball team was on the diamond for a game, the Bulldogs were battling against the state's best at the Division 3 state tournament. Last spring's canceled season meant many of those players didn't get the chance for an immediate follow-up to that historic campaign but the Bulldogs do return many high-caliber players this spring in their pursuit of another strong year.

Prep Boys Track and Field Preview: Menomonie looks to carry success from fall sports into spring
Sports

Prep Boys Track and Field Preview: Menomonie looks to carry success from fall sports into spring

The athletes are there for the Menomonie boys track and field. After spending the fall dominating on the football field and cross country course, many of those same Mustangs will be back in action this spring for a squad that has plenty of high goals. The biggest challenge will come in how the team is able to re-acclimate itself to track and field with no competitions since 2019.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News