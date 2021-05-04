Prep Baseball Preview: Menomonie building around experienced returners

A handful of players will serve as the core this spring for a Menomonie baseball program with plenty of new faces.

As Mike King enters his 19th season leading the program, he has some players who have logged solid varsity playing time including one who will be continuing his baseball career in college.

Catcher Brigs Richartz earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors as a sophomore and will anchor the team behind the plate. The St. Thomas University commit is joined by returning pitcher/third baseman Evan Sisko, pitcher/outfielder Trevin Kressin, outfielder Gavin Exner and shortstop/pitcher Lucas Smith for the Mustangs.

New faces around the rest of the diamond will make up the Mustang lineup. In the infield Hayden Styer, Nolan Lee, ANdrew Vanasse, Reed Styer and Isaac Holt will join Sisko and Smith while outfielders Kressin and Exner are joined by Ryan Kahl and Jon Schreifels.

“The majority of our team is new this year,” King said. “We will be looking for all of them to step up and play major roles for us this year.”