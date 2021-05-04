Prep Baseball Preview: Menomonie building around experienced returners

A handful of players will serve as the core this spring for a Menomonie baseball program with plenty of new faces.
As Mike King enters his 19th season leading the program, he has some players who have logged solid varsity playing time including one who will be continuing his baseball career in college.
Catcher Brigs Richartz earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors as a sophomore and will anchor the team behind the plate. The St. Thomas University commit is joined by returning pitcher/third baseman Evan Sisko, pitcher/outfielder Trevin Kressin, outfielder Gavin Exner and shortstop/pitcher Lucas Smith for the Mustangs.
New faces around the rest of the diamond will make up the Mustang lineup. In the infield Hayden Styer, Nolan Lee, ANdrew Vanasse, Reed Styer and Isaac Holt will join Sisko and Smith while outfielders Kressin and Exner are joined by Ryan Kahl and Jon Schreifels.
“The majority of our team is new this year,” King said. “We will be looking for all of them to step up and play major roles for us this year.”
Menomonie opened the season with a pair of 13-0 defeats at Hudson last Thursday before a tight 9-7 loss to Altoona one day later. This week’s schedule offers Big Rivers Conference games against Eau Claire North as the Mustangs host the Huskies on Tuesday before playing at Carson Park on Thursday. A week of nonconference games takes place a week later with a home tilt against Ashland (April 11) before road matchups with Baldwin-Woodville (May 13) and La Crosse Central (May 15).
“We like what we have seen so far,” King said. “The kids are hard working and very coachable. Having a large group of seniors this year is helpful after a year off as they are confident and love playing the game. That leadership will need to have a big impact as we get up to speed with the rigors of the conference.
“We will be competitive and will hopefully surprise some teams along the way.”
ScheduleApril—29, at Hudson (DH); 30, Altoona.
May—4, Eau Claire North; 6, at Eau Claire North; 11, Ashland; 13, at Baldwin-Woodville; 15, at La Crosse Central (DH); 18, at Chippewa Falls, 20, Chippewa Falls; 21, Wausau East; 24, at Ashland; 25, Eau Claire Memorial; 28, at Eau Claire Memorial, 29, at Antigo.
June—1, at Rice Lake; 3, Rice Lake; 8, at River Falls; 10, River Falls; 11, New Richmond.