Jace Kressin allowed one run in a compete game win with eight strikeouts to lead the Menomonie baseball team past Baldwin-Woodville 5-1 in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Wakanda Park in Menomonie on Thursday.
Kressin allowed four hits and walked one batter.
The third-seeded Mustangs play No. 2 seed New Richmond in a regional semifinal game on Tuesday.
The Mustangs pushed across two runs in the second before adding three in the fourth. The Blackhawks scored their only run in the sixth.
Lucas Smith and Ryan Sisko both went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, Sam Sleichert doubled, and Kressin added two hits. Sedric Yukel drove in a run and scored.
Elk Mound 4, Durand 2
At Elk Mound, Ryan Bohl had two doubles and three runs batted in as the Mounders earned a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over the Panthers.
Elk Mound, the No. 4 seed, plays at top-seeded Boyceville on Tuesday in a regional semifinal game.
Ethan Kaanta had a hit, run batted in and two runs scored and Brett Lew and Ben Heath added singles for Elk Mound.
Blaze Todd punched out 12 in a compete game win.
Prescott 9, Colfax 1
At Prescott, the Vikings had their season end in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal loss to the Cardinals.
Colfax jumped ahead 1-0 with a run in the top of the first but Prescott scored the final nine runs of the game.
Bryce Sikora scored the lone run as George Scharlau singled him in. Caden Erickson added the other of Colfax’s two hits in the game.
Janah Anderson had three hits and five runs batted in for Prescott.
Tuesday
Elk Mound 2, Elmwood/Plum City 1
At Elmwood, the Mounders extended their win streak to four to close the regular season with a victory over the Wolves.
Elk Mound scored a run apiece in the second and fourth innings. Elmwood/Plum City responded with its only run in the fourth
Ryan Bohl drove in two and Cole Steinhorst doubled and scored a run. Bohl had eight strikeouts in five innings, giving up three hits.
Monday
Elk Mound 10-8, Glenwood City 0-1
At Elk Mound, the Mounders scored two wins over the Hilltoppers behind some stellar pitching.
James Javanovich allowed two hits and punched out six in five inning to earn the win in game one, a 10-0 victory for the Mounders.
Elk Mound scored five runs over the first two inning and added five more in the fourth. Chase Rhude tripled and Cole Steinhorst doubled to lead the offense. Nate Lew and Ryan Bohl both scored twice and Rhude drove in two.
The Mounders pounded out 14 hits in game two as Elk Mound won 8-1. Brett Lew had three hits, including a home run. Nate Lew and Avery Kaanta both added three hits as Kaanta and Nate Lew both scored two runs while Kaanta drove in two. Rhude had two hits and three runs batted in.
Blaze Todd allowed just a hit in four innings on the mound to earn the win.
Boyceville 4, Colfax 1
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs closed the regular season on a five-game win streak following a victory over the Vikings.
Boyceville scored three runs in the first before tacking on another in the second. Colfax scored its run in the seventh.
Jaden Reisimer was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Trett Joles had two hits, two runs batted in and scored once and Connor Sempf had a hit and drove in one. Walker Retz and Trevor Hollister each had a hit and run scored.
Sawyer Best doubled and Mitch Harmon scored the lone run for Colfax. Jamison Flatland tossed three scoreless innings of relief.