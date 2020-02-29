Prep Basketball Roundup: Elk Mound, Colfax girls basketball teams advance to regional final contests

ELK MOUND — A big second half helped the Elk Mound girls basketball team push past Adams-Friendship 51-38 in a Division 3 regional semifinal matchup on Friday.
The fourth-seeded Mounders advance to play No. 1 Arcadia on Saturday night for a regional championship.
"We battled through a poor shooting night and some issues taking care of the basketball. I was proud of the girls," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. "We are looking forward to playing in the regional final."
Elk Mound (18-5) outscored the Green Devils 29-19 in the second half after taking a three point lead into the break.
Taya Schaefer led the Mounders with 17 points. Hailey Blaskowski added 13 and Kallee Rhude scored 11.
Kayleigh Lent led No. 5 seed Adams-Friendships (13-9) with 10 points.
Colfax 80, Shell Lake 24
At Colfax, the Vikings routed Lakers in a Division 4 regional semifinal contest.
The top seed Colfax hosts No. 4 Phillips on Saturday evening.
Taylor Irwin, Kameri Meredith, Madison Barstad and Marissa Harmon all scored nine points as the Vikings (20-3) had no problem with the eighth-seeded Lakers.
Rachel Scharlau added eight points and Saville Wilson score seven.
Shell Lake (8-12) was led by seven points from Addie Schroeder.
River Falls 63, Menomonie 48
At River Falls, the Mustangs were defeated by the top-ranked Wildcats in a Division 2 regional semifinal matchup.
Menomonie trailed by two at the break but then River Falls (20-3) outscored the Mustangs 40-27 after halftime to advance to Saturday's regional final against New Richmond.
"The girls put forth a heck of an effort," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said, "came up short but so proud of the girls and what they accomplished this year. They came a long ways and got better and better"
Helen Chen connected on four 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 23 points for Menomonie (9-15). Shelby Thornton added eight and Emma Mommsen scored five.
Kylie Strop had a team-high 22 points for the Wildcats with Abby Doerre adding 17.
Menomonie graduates seniors Olivia Steinmetz, Rachel Dietrich, Emily Schwartz and Shelby Styer.
"We are gonna lose some seniors that are amazing people," Harmon said, "but they continued and enhanced the culture we have been building these past years. They showed our younger girls what Menomonie basketball is about and how the standard that we hold ourselves to doesn’t change. I was very fortunate to work with this group and have special place in my heart for them."
Unity 65, Boyceville 25
At Balsam Lake, the Bulldogs had their season come to an end at the hands of the second seeded Eagles in a Division 4 regional semifinal game.
Boyceville ends the season with a 8-16 record and the Bulldogs will graduate five seniors in Emma Ouellette, Naomi Hillman, Megan Hintzman, Tyra Kostman and Ana Evenson.
Thursday
Boys Basketball
Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 40
At Elk Mound, the Mounders concluded the regular season with a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over the Bulldogs.
Ben Heath had 14 points to lead Elk Mound (12-10, 9-5). Blaze Todd added 11 and Cade Hanson scored nine.
Logan Knudtson led all scorers with 21 points for the Bulldogs (4-17, 3-11), while Walker Retz scored 11.
The Mounders and Bulldogs begin postseason play on Tuesday. No. 7 seed Elk Mound opens Division 3 play by hosting No. 10 Adams-Friendship, while Boyceville is a No. 11 seed in Division 4 and the Bulldogs play at No. 6 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Spring Valley 55, Colfax 44
At Colfax, Spring Valley doubled up the Vikings in the second half of a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
At halftime Colfax led by five, but the Cardinals outscored the Vikings 32-16 after the break.
Cole Seehaver had 15 points to lead the Vikings (12-10, 9-5). Zach Rindy added 10 and Ed Hydukovich scored seven.
Spring Valley (17-5, 11-3) was led by 16 points from Tyler Bowman.
Colfax is a No. 7 seed in the Division 4 playoffs and the Vikings host No. 10 Shell Lake on Tuesday.