BLOOMER — The Bloomer boys basketball team put a lot of things together on Monday in a 56-35 nonconference victory over Colfax.
Four players scored at least nine points for the Blackhawks, led by 13 points from Leif Iverson. Defensively the 'Hawks limited a potent Vikings offense to season-low 35 points. Bloomer jumped out to a 30-16 halftime lead and never looked back on the way to the win.
"We just played the way we typically did on the offensive end of the floor and it was nice to see the guys share the basketball," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "When you pass and catch the ball appropriately like that it's going to lead to good opportunities for every one."
A 13-0 run early in the game including 3-pointers from Connor Crane and Iverson quickly put Bloomer in front 15-5. The Vikings answered with six straight points of their own, five from Cole Seehaver who finished with a team-high 12 points. The Blackhawks scored the final eight points of the half, extending a 22-16 lead into double digits on the way to the win.
"We were able to speed them up a little bit and maybe get them a little bit out of their comfort level," Van Grunsven said of defending Colfax.
Bloomer entered Monday's game having lost four of its last five games with all four losses coming by 12 points or fewer. Carter Rubenzer and Austin Thur each finished in double figures with 11 points while Crane added nine points to go with six rebounds.
"This past week was a tough week," Van Grunsven said. "We lost a couple very close games that could have very easily gone in our favor. So for our players to have some success like this today in this environment, a boys/girls doubleheader, it's a great time to feel good about themselves."
Following Monday's game, the Blackhawks play five of their next six games away from home starting with Thursday's game at Hayward. That stretch culminates with a nonconference matchup against Stanley-Boyd on Feb. 8, a game taking place at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
The loss for the Vikings was the team's third in a row. Drew Gibson scored eight points including a pair of 3-pointers for Colfax.
"This is the first time all year I've been a little disappointed with our effort," Colfax coach Garrett Maas said. "I thought we got a little lazy on our cuts and defending the cuts. They (Bloomer) executed a lot better, they ran their offense really well. In the first half I think we got good looks, offensively we just couldn't buy a bucket."
Monday's game was moved from Saturday due to inclement weather and the matchup also marked the start of a stretch of five out of six games away from home for Colfax. The Vikings have a quick turnaround, hosting Boyceville on Tuesday before road games at Spring Valley (Friday) and Ellsworth (Jan. 27).
"I think our guys are learning, we got out to a hot start at 6-2 and now we've came up short three times in a row and we've got to be mentally tough and try to turn things around," Maas said. "I guess it's probably a good thing that we have to get right back at it (on Tuesday)."
Colfax at Bloomer boys basketball 1-20-20
