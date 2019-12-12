COLFAX — It took more than 12 minutes into the half for the Colfax boys basketball team to make a field goal after halftime.
Yet, its defense did enough to keep the game close and the Vikings finished strong to earn a 42-33 victory over Elk Mound in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.
"We told the guys no matter how we’re handling the ball or shooting the ball we got to have our defense keep us in games and it did tonight," Colfax coach Garrett Maas said.
After a Colfax offensive rebound, a kick out led to a made 3-pointer by Cole Seehaver with five minutes, 57 seconds left in the game to put the Vikings (2-1, 1-0) up 32-29. It was the first made field of the second half for Colfax as Elk Mound came out of the locker room and put together a 10-2 run.
Elk Mound's Cade Hanson drilled a shot from deep on the next possession to tie things up. It was the Mounders (0-4, 0-1) second triple of the half after making six in the first.
Unfortunately for Elk Mound, that would be its final made field goal of the game as Colfax held the Mounders without a made basket from the field over the final 5:24.
"I though the guys executed offensively really well except for putting the ball through the hoop — got open looks, got looks that we like," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said. "Some nights you not going to shoot the ball very well, but that can’t be an excuse for us. We got to find a way to gut it out and put the ball in the whole or get stops when we need them."
Zach Rindy made his third 3-pointer of the game with three minutes remaining to put Colfax ahead 35-32. Following a turnover by Elk Mound Ed Hydukovich cleaned up a missed transition shot at the rim to push the Vikings to a five-point lead as Elk Mound went cold from the floor. The Mounders missed eight straight 3-point attempts in the final three minutes of the game.
"We did a tremendous job on their shooters...," Maas said. "We did a really good job with high hands on our closeouts and we came up big at the end when we needed it."
Colfax jumped up early on Elk Mound with a 9-0 run pushing a one-point deficit into a eight-point lead with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. The Mounders stayed in it with their marksmanship from distance. All six of Elk Mound's made shots from the field in the first half came from beyond the arc. Michael Jenson hit a 3-pointer early in the second to tie the game up after the Mounders trailed by six at the break. Elk Mound went up 29-27 with 8:23 to play but the Mounders only connected on one more field goal the remainder of the contest. It was the Mounders' inability to build on their lead when their defense was locked in and Colfax was struggling to open the second half that was the most disappointing for Kessler.
"That’s when we need to capitalize on the offensive end," Kessler said, "but I thought defensively — especially in the second half — we played a lot better. The score was not nearly indicative of how close the game was throughout."
Hanson and Jenson combined for 26 of the Mounders 33 points, with Hanson leading the way with 14 and Jenson 12. Zach Rindy led Colfax with 14 while Hydukovich added 10 and Seehaver nine.
Elk Mound remained winless on the year but Kessler is happy with the effort his team continues to show in games and practice. The Mounders are back in action next Friday when they host Spring Valley.
"Execution wise besides putting the ball in the hole, I was really pleased with how our kids are doing, and they have the right mindset in terms of getting in the gym the next day and getting better." Kessler said. "We’ll just keep trying to improve and hope to find that first win."
Colfax is back on the court next Tuesday when the Vikings host Thorp in a nonconference battle.
"Any time you can start off the conference season on a good note it’s definitely something to build on," Maas said.
