COLFAX — The defense locked in when it needed to.
The Colfax boys basketball team held Eleva-Strum without a field goal in overtime as the Vikings outlasted the Cardinals 70-62 in a nonconference game on Friday evening.
"We really emphasized that we wanted to try to get the first basket of overtime. From a psychological standpoint that does damage," Colfax coach Garrett Maas said. "Ed (Hydukovich) stepped up, he was real tough. He even had one go in and out but it was a hard fought effort."
Hydukovich scored six of his game-high 20 points in overtime as the Vikings clamped down defensively after regulation. Eleva-Strum missed five 3-point attempts as the hot-shooting team from the first half cooled down in the extra period.
Hydukovich's score inside a minute into overtime gave Colfax the basket Maas desired and the Vikings (4-2) went a combined 7-of-8 from the free throw line down the stretch.
"We went to our offenses that focused on getting the ball inside. I thought we did a really good job of getting lane touches," Maas said of the Colfax offense.
In regulation Hydukovich made 1-of-2 free throws with Colfax trailing by two and just 37 seconds left on the clock. Two made shots from the line on the other side put the Vikings down by three. Maas drew up a play to get Cole Seehaver a shot from deep but it was well covered by the Cardinals and he missed a step-back 3-point attempt from the left corner with nine seconds left on the clock.
Still in the bonus, Eleva-Strum (2-5) missed the first free throw after being fouled but the shooter managed to get his own rebound and he was fouled again. With two chances to push the lead to four the Eleva-Strum free throw shooter missed both and attempting to grab another rebound he fouled Noah Heidorn.
With 5.2 seconds to play, Heidorn calmly knocked down the first shot from the line. On the second he missed left and a scramble for the ball had a fight between Hydukovich and a Cardinal player save the ball from going out of bounds and Zach Rindy found himself with the ball near the basket and he went up to score the tying basket with three seconds to play to force overtime.
"We were actually trying to run a pick play where he was supposed to miss it on the right hand side, which he did," Maas said of Heidorn. "(We were) trying to get Ed coming around for a tip in and it went a little long and Zach was just Johnny on the spot and did a good job of attacking the hoop and we tied it up."
Colfax trailed for much of the game with Eleva-Strum stretching an eight-point lead at the break to 12 in the first three minutes after halftime. Eleva-Strum knocked down eight 3-pointers in the first half but made just two after the break.
"We told the kids at halftime that I didn’t think they were going to shoot the ball as well as they did in the first half. We just have to weather the storm and found a way to win," Maas said.
The Vikings trimmed their deficit to three as Drew Gibson put back an offensive rebounded and was fouled. He made the free throw to complete the 3-point play and on the next possession Gibson let one fly from deep as Colfax tied the game at 52-52 with four minutes, 49 seconds to play.
A back door cut given up by the Colfax defense pushed Eleva-Strum back in front, but Seehaver answered on other end with a triple to give Colfax its first lead since leading 7-6 with 16 minutes left in the first half.
Eleva-Strum's Kyle McSorley made his fourth shot from distance, giving the Cardinals two point lead with three minutes to play. The Cardinals had a chance to make it a two possession game as Andrew Schoen missed the front end of a one-and-one and Seehaver was able to sneak behind the Eleva-Strum defense and get an outlet pass for an easy transition bucket to tie the game once again with 1:19 to play.
Joining Hydukovich in double figures was Seehaver with 16, Rindy at 14 and Gibson with 10. Eleva-Strum was led by 16 points from Cade McSorley and 14 from Kyle McSorley.
Colfax is back to Dunn-St. Croix Conference play next week when it hosts Glenwood City on Tuesday before traveling to Mondovi next Friday.
"I was just real proud because it was a team effort because we had some guys that got minutes that normally don’t and some guys that had to sacrifice a couple minutes," Maas said, "but it was a team effort and hopefully this gets us going for our conference week next week."
