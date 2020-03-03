Prep Boys Basketball Division 2 Regionals: Complete game offensively helps Menomonie pull away from La Crosse Logan

With the threat of the season ending, the Menomonie boys basketball team played possibly its best game of the season.
The Mustangs (10-13) knocked down 11 3-pointers showing it could score in a multitude of ways on their way to a 80-62 Division 2 regional quarterfinal victory over La Crosse Logan on Tuesday evening in Menomonie.
"I thought we moved the ball the best we did all year tonight," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "We talked it about the game, getting reversals and making these guys guard us in the half court, and I thought our team played outstanding team basketball, moving the ball, getting to spots and getting shooters open."
Seventh-seeded Menomonie advances to play at No. 2 La Crosse Central on Friday in a regional semifinal matchup.
After efficient offensive first halves for both teams Menomonie settled down defensively and kept the pressure on with continue efficiency on the offensive end of the court.
La Crosse Logan's Jacksun Hamilton ripped down and offensive board and scored to pull the Rangers (6-17) to within four shortly into the second half but the Mustangs responded with 10 of the next 12 points to build a double-digit lead.
Noah Feddersen shots faked while facing up in the short corner. He got his defender in the air and he put it on the floor before rising up and throwing down a two-handed flush. On the next offensive possession Davis Barthen made one of his five 3-pointers as he found some space with the Rangers trying to settle back on defense with Menomonie pushing the ball in transition.
Ethan Wurtzel had assisted on back-to-back buckets for Menomonie as Feddersen scored inside and finding position in the post in transition and then Wurtzel drove and kicked to the corner where Brock Thornton dropped in a 3-pointer to give Menomonie a 54-44 advantage with 13 minutes, 35 seconds to play.
"To be honest the last two, three weeks our shots haven’t been falling and it’s nice to see Davis and Brock and Ethan start hitting those because it just opens so many things up for us," Riley said.
Feddersen threw down another jam as given plenty of space along the left baseline, which was followed up by a jump shot at the free throw line by Wurtzel and floater by DeVauntaye Parker to push Menomonie's lead to 20 points with about four minutes to play.
Hamilton did all he could to keep the Rangers in the game as he scored 16 points in the second half after 19 in the first as his 35 led all scorers in the contest.
"They battled hard and especially Jacksun with 35 points tonight (he) really played his butt off tonight, played really well for the most part," La Crosse Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. "(We) just couldn’t quite hit enough shots to stay with them. Credit to them, they shot the ball really well and took it to us."
The Mustangs jumped out to a 19-8 lead five minutes into the game with three 3-pointers, including two from Barthen. The Rangers stormed back with five straight points.
It was a 11-point advantage with four minutes to half and La Crosse Logan would knock down four triples down the stretch to keep within striking distance heading into the break.
Menomonie looked sharper on defense out of the locker room holding the Rangers to 26 second half points. The Mustangs mixed in some zone defense that gave La Crosse Logan some fits for a few possession.
"Toward the later end of the first half they hit a couple threes that on film watching them they probably haven’t hit in the past," Riley said, "but I just kept telling them at halftime just stick to the gameplan and then we mixed in zone that kind of confused them and we got some important stops."
The Mustangs had four in double figures with Barthen leading the way with 21. Thornton added 19 with Feddersen scoring 16 and Wurtzel 14.
It was the second time the Mustangs defeated the Rangers this year following a 64-58 Menomonie win during the regular season on Dec. 17.
"I’m just extremely proud of the way we were so confident tonight and so locked in and focused on what we need to do and that was one of the best games we played all year," Riley said.
In addition to Hamiliton's game-high 35 for La Crosse Logan, Floyd Thomas scored nine points and Jhakai Funches added seven.
Menomonie now moves it's attention to the Red Raiders, which were ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll. Menomonie suffered a 92-53 loss to La Crosse Central in its third game of the season on Dec. 9.
"The biggest thing is to go over there and believe we can play with them," Riley said. "It’s March, anything can happen and we have a group of guys that isn’t ready to be done and that’s the beauty of playoffs — it doesn’t matter what the situation was in the regular season we’re going to go over there and give it our all and we’ll see what happens."
