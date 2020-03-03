Prep Boys Basketball Division 2 Regionals: Complete game offensively helps Menomonie pull away from La Crosse Logan

Ethan Wurtzel had assisted on back-to-back buckets for Menomonie as Feddersen scored inside and finding position in the post in transition and then Wurtzel drove and kicked to the corner where Brock Thornton dropped in a 3-pointer to give Menomonie a 54-44 advantage with 13 minutes, 35 seconds to play.

"To be honest the last two, three weeks our shots haven’t been falling and it’s nice to see Davis and Brock and Ethan start hitting those because it just opens so many things up for us," Riley said.

Feddersen threw down another jam as given plenty of space along the left baseline, which was followed up by a jump shot at the free throw line by Wurtzel and floater by DeVauntaye Parker to push Menomonie's lead to 20 points with about four minutes to play.

Hamilton did all he could to keep the Rangers in the game as he scored 16 points in the second half after 19 in the first as his 35 led all scorers in the contest.

"They battled hard and especially Jacksun with 35 points tonight (he) really played his butt off tonight, played really well for the most part," La Crosse Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. "(We) just couldn’t quite hit enough shots to stay with them. Credit to them, they shot the ball really well and took it to us."