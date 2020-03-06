Prep Boys Basketball Division 3 Regionals: Elk Mound unable to complete comeback after strong first half shooting from Altoona

ALTOONA — With each team employing a zone defense, the one that could knock down its perimeter shots had the advantage.
For the Elk Mound boys basketball team that meant it had to play catch-up as Altoona converted on seven first half 3-pointers which carried them to a 56-45 victory over the Mounders in a Division 3 regional semifinal matchup on Friday.
The No. 2 seeded Railroaders advance to Saturday's regional final where they host No. 3 Mauston.
"I’m really proud of this group," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said of his team. "Altoona’s a really good basketball team, a really good basketball team that has a chance to extend their season into next week as well. For us to roll in here and give them a game from start to finish, really proud of this group."
Up by two eight minutes into the contest Altoona would score each of its next four baskets from distance. Ryan McMahon hit his second and third 3-pointers of the half and then Brayden Turk delivered on his second 3-pointer of the game before a triple by Carter Ternberg with 5:31 until the break put the Railroaders (16-6) up 21-11.
"Coming into the game we knew Elk Mound was going to be playing a 1-3-1 so it was important for us to work on that all week long, moving the basketball is key — pass fakes, trying to find the open guy and not force bad shots," Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said. "We were able to get good looks tonight and we made some. That’s what it’s about at this time of the year."
An inside score by Cade Hanson and a drive and kick from Nate Lew led to a make from distance by Ben Health to cut into the deficit. Soon after the seventh-seeded Mounders (13-11) gave up a offensive rebound on the next possession and Turk added two more to his total before he hit Altoona's seventh triple of the first half with the 18 seconds remaining as his shot bounced off the back rim into the air before falling through the net as the Railroaders took an eight-point advantage into the break.
"The biggest thing to me in the first half there was those three possession in a row we’d make a bucket, they’d come down and miss one and they got an offensive rebound," Kessler said. "First possession they get a three and then the second possession they got a layup so I thought those possessions were way bigger than any. We knew they were going to make some threes, they’re a good basketball team that has some guys that can shoot the ball."
The Mounders limited the Railroaders to just one more triple the remainder of the game but they weren't able to get their shooters going to cut into the deficit. Ryan Bohl had made seven 3-pointers in the regular season contest in which Altoona won 71-57. Bohl also had four makes from distance in Tuesday's regional quarterfinal win but Altoona locked in on him limiting Bohl to just a single point in the contest.
"Our goal was to take away the 3-point line, make them doing something else and key on a couple of their guys on the outside and find ways to make other guys beat us. and we did that tonight," Henrichs said.
Blaze Todd drove inside and converted and then later made 1-of-2 free throws as Elk Mound pulled to within 47-39 with 3:13 left but the Mounders couldn't cut into Altoona's lead any further down the stretch. Michael Jenson's 3-pointer with 34 seconds also made it an eight-point game.
"They spent a lot of energy and effort guarding (Bohl) and they watched us play on Tuesday night and saw Ryan shoot the ball really well so they put a lot of attention on Ryan," Kessler said, "which we talked about the last two days that’s going to open up opportunities for guys to get to the rim. Unfortunately we didn’t knock down as many shots as maybe we have been doing."
Heath led the Mounders with 17 points as he was aggressive in attacking the rim throughout the game. Todd added all 10 of his points in the second half. Jenson made three 3-pointers for a total of nine points, while Hanson scored eight.
Altoona was led by 19 points from Turk and 16 from McMahon.
Elk Mound graduates four seniors in Cole Steinhorst, Kyle Deling, Hanson and Todd.
"This is one of my favorite if not my favorite team that I’ve ever been a part of as a player or as a coach," Kessler said. "Their willingness to get to work, their willingness...they knew when it was time to have fun, they knew when it was time to get to work. That’s a credit to the four seniors that we have — Cole, Kyle, Cade and Blaze.
"They held guys accountable, they held themselves accountable and I really thought those four together took the level of play of this group, really did a nice job for all the younger guys to set the standard of this is how we need to go about our business every single day."