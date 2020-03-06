Prep Boys Basketball Division 3 Regionals: Elk Mound unable to complete comeback after strong first half shooting from Altoona

An inside score by Cade Hanson and a drive and kick from Nate Lew led to a make from distance by Ben Health to cut into the deficit. Soon after the seventh-seeded Mounders (13-11) gave up a offensive rebound on the next possession and Turk added two more to his total before he hit Altoona's seventh triple of the first half with the 18 seconds remaining as his shot bounced off the back rim into the air before falling through the net as the Railroaders took an eight-point advantage into the break.

"The biggest thing to me in the first half there was those three possession in a row we’d make a bucket, they’d come down and miss one and they got an offensive rebound," Kessler said. "First possession they get a three and then the second possession they got a layup so I thought those possessions were way bigger than any. We knew they were going to make some threes, they’re a good basketball team that has some guys that can shoot the ball."

The Mounders limited the Railroaders to just one more triple the remainder of the game but they weren't able to get their shooters going to cut into the deficit. Ryan Bohl had made seven 3-pointers in the regular season contest in which Altoona won 71-57. Bohl also had four makes from distance in Tuesday's regional quarterfinal win but Altoona locked in on him limiting Bohl to just a single point in the contest.