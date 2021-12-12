Prep Boys Basketball: Elk Mound edges Altoona in OT, Colfax falls to Chippewa Falls MccDonell at Northwest Tip-Off Classic

The Elk Mound boys basketball team improved to 4-1 with a 58-54 overtime win over Altoona while Colfax fell to Chippewa Falls McDonell 68-61 as a part of the action on Saturday at the Northwest Tip-Off Classic hosted by UW-Stout at Johnson Fieldhouse.

Kaden Russo scored a team-best 21 points for the Mounders (4-1) including four of Elk Mound's 10 3-pointers. Cale Knutson added 11 points, Aiden Bartholomew scored eight points and Brex Todd chipped in with seven points. Altoona took a 25-23 leading into halftime before the Rails and Mounders played to a 50-all tie at the end of regulation.

Evan Peterson had a game-high 26 points for Altoona (1-3) and Andy Schmid also finished in double figures with 11 points. The victory was the second win in three days for Elk Mound, who earned a Dunn-St. Croix win on Thursday with a 71-38 rout over Glenwood City. Russo had a game-high 34 points and shot 8-for-11 from long range as the team made 11 3-pointers overall. Sam Wenzel had 11 points and five rebounds.

Following a nonconference game at Bloomer on Tuesday, the Mounders play at Mondovi on Thursday before a 12-day break. Over the holiday break Elk Mound faces a pair of Western Cloverbelt foes by hosting Stanley-Boyd on Dec. 28 and playing at Fall Creek on Dec. 30.

Elijah Entzminger scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Vikings in defeat to the Macks. Jack Scharlau added 16 points including 10 in the second half as the Vikings and Macks played to a 28-27 halftime lead for McDonell following a late steal and layup by Eddie Mittermeyer.

Colfax (2-3) was within four with 39 seconds to go after Ryan Albricht's second 3-pointer of the game. But that would be as close as the Vikings could get as they were kept out of the basket the rest of the way while Mittermeyer added three free throws and finished with a game-high 26 points for McDonell (3-2).

Nick Jensen joined Entzminger and Albricht in double figures with 12 points and Tristan Lenz had eight points for Colfax.

The loss was the second consecutive game to be decided by seven points or fewer and the third overall thus far this season. Colfax suffered a 67-64 home defeat to Mondovi on Thursday. Albricht scored 19 points against the Buffaloes for the Vikings, followed by Entzminger with 16 points and 10 from Jensen. Jarod Falkner scored 20 points and had 15 rebounds for Mondovi.

Colfax started the season with a 50-45 nonconference win over Amery on Nov. 30 and opened Dunn-St. Croix play with a 65-37 win over Glenwood City on Dec. 7. The Vikings have two upcoming home games before the holiday break, welcoming Durand on Thursday before Augusta comes to down on Monday, Dec. 20. After the break the Vikings return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at home versus Turtle Lake.

