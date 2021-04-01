Prep Boys Basketball: Elk Mound's Russo named to All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team

Elk Mound freshman Kaden Russo has been selected to the All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team for the 2020-21 season.
Russo averaged a team-high 12.1 points while pulling down 4.7 rebounds per game this season for the Mounders.
“Kaden Russo had a great year,” Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said. “His ability to score in a variety of ways makes him a threat every single night on the offensive end. I also enjoyed watching his progression as a defender throughout the course of the year. For a ninth grader his composure was great, as the moment rarely seemed too big for him.”
Elk Mound seniors Ben Heath and Ryan Bohl were each chosen as second team honorees.
“I thought Ben Heath had a tremendous year on both ends of the floor,” Kessler said. “He did a tremendous job attacking the rim, getting out and running in transition, and being a pest to play against on the defensive end.”
Heath was third on the team in scoring at 10.9 points per game while grabbing a team-best 5.4 rebounds and Bohl scored 11.3 points, pulled down three rebounds and led the Mounders with 3.9 assists per contest.
“Ryan Bohl, talk about a competitor,” Kessler said. “This kid demanded the best out of himself every single drill that we did and did a tremendous job of demanding that out of his teammates as well. Ryan’s ability to take over on the offensive end was really fun to watch, especially on nights where his shooting from the perimeter was at a high percentage.”
The Mounders finished the season with a 15-9 record with a 11-3 effort in league play to finish second to league champion Spring Valley.
Colfax senior Noah Heidorn was selected to the All-Dunn-St. Croix second team after averaging 7.4 points per game for the Vikings to go with a team-best four assists per contest.
“Noah was our main ball handler, decision maker (and) playmaker all year long,” Colfax coach Mark Noll said. “He set the tone for us on both offensive and the defensive end all year long with his leadership. He really was our glue guy.”
Fellow senior Caden Erickson was selected as an honorable mention, leading the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game.
“Caden really stepped up as a player this year,” Noll said. “He was our leading scorer, he was a kid that only made one basket all of last year on varsity to where he was our leading scorer and had 29 points in one game.”
Colfax finished with a 7-12 record and was 6-8 in league play to finish sixth.
Boyceville senior Connor Sempf also earned honorable mention honors for the Bulldogs. Sempf averaged more than 14 points per game for the Bulldogs as Boyceville finished 1-21 with an 0-13 record in league play to take eighth.
Spring Valley junior Tyler Bowman earned Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year honors.
All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference
First Team—Simon Bauer, Durand, junior; Gunnar Hurlburt, Durand, junior; Kaden Russo, Elk Mound, freshman; Luke Webb, Elmwood/Plum City, junior; Brandyn Hallquist, Glenwood City, senior; Jarod Falkner, Mondovi, sophomore; Tyler Bowman, Spring Valley, junior.
Second Team—Noah Heidorn, Colfax, senior; Caden Berger, Durand, senior; Ben Heath, Elk Mound, senior; Ryan Bohl, Elk Mound, senior; Wyatt Falkner, Mondovi, senior; Evan Gray, Mondovi, junior; Connor Ducklow, Spring Valley, junior; Mike Bauer, Spring Valley, senior.
Honorable Mention—Connor Sempf, Boyceville, senior; Caden Erickson, Colfax, senior.