Prep Boys Basketball: Elk Mound's Russo named to All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team

Elk Mound freshman Kaden Russo has been selected to the All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team for the 2020-21 season.

Russo averaged a team-high 12.1 points while pulling down 4.7 rebounds per game this season for the Mounders.

“Kaden Russo had a great year,” Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said. “His ability to score in a variety of ways makes him a threat every single night on the offensive end. I also enjoyed watching his progression as a defender throughout the course of the year. For a ninth grader his composure was great, as the moment rarely seemed too big for him.”

Elk Mound seniors Ben Heath and Ryan Bohl were each chosen as second team honorees.

“I thought Ben Heath had a tremendous year on both ends of the floor,” Kessler said. “He did a tremendous job attacking the rim, getting out and running in transition, and being a pest to play against on the defensive end.”

Heath was third on the team in scoring at 10.9 points per game while grabbing a team-best 5.4 rebounds and Bohl scored 11.3 points, pulled down three rebounds and led the Mounders with 3.9 assists per contest.