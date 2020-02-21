Prep Boys Basketball: Late free throws help Durand hold off Elk Mound

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound boys basketball team wouldn't go away quietly but Durand did just enough to edge the Mounders 61-59 in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup on Friday.
The Mounders trailed by seven with less than one minutes, 30 second remaining in the game but got to within two before Dawson Kurth made both free throws with five seconds to play to ice the game and give the Panthers a share of a Dunn-St. Croix championship with one conference game remaining.
Elk Mound had taken a 47-46 lead as Ben Heath drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5:24 left that put the Mounders up for the final time in the contest. Elk Mound then went more than four minutes without a score as Durand scored eight consecutive points.
"We got out of doing what we wanted to do," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said the team's scoring droughts. "We’ve struggled with this over the course of the year that when shots don’t fall I don’t know if we panicked, I don’t think we panicked, but we just try to do too much every possession instead of buckling down and coming really tight to screens and sprinting to screens and moving away from the ball. I think we just lost a sense of that."
After a 7-0 run by Durand gave the Panthers a 43-35 advantage in the second half the Mounders responded with nine consecutive points. A Cade Hanson triple from the top of the key put Elk Mound up by one with 6:14 left. Durand came right back down the court and Kurth added his fourth 3-pointer of the game as the Panthers took the lead right back.
"They stepped in and stepped up and knocked them down," Durand coach Justin Redetzke said of his 3-point shooters. "There were a couple guys that played some extended minutes tonight that sometimes don’t and they came in and stepped up. Dawson Kurth had a nice game coming in and hitting some threes and it was really nice to see him step up."
The Mounders (10-10, 8-5) came out with a high level of energy to begin the game as their defensive pressure sparked their offense and caused fits for Durand. Elk Mound raced out to a 12-3 advantage with Hanson scoring eight points in the first four minutes of the contest. He would then pick up his second foul of the game and head to the bench.
You have free articles remaining.
Durand (15-5, 11-2) quickly found more comfort against press and zone defense as it erased the deficit in a flash. Buckets from deep from Simon Bauer and Kurth, followed by an and-one score from Gunnar Hurlburt tied the game up at 12-12. The Panther then added on its lead going on an extended 15-0 run.
"I thought that same stretch in that first half where we weren’t scoring too much I thought we lost a little juice on the defensive end," Kessler said. "We weren’t closing out to shots like we wanted to. We were taking too many gambles that we weren’t going to win."
Hanson returned to the lineup and ended an almost five minute scoring drought to make it a four-point deficit with seven minutes until halftime.
Kurth added another 3-pointer in the final two minutes of the half as Durand went into the locker room up by six.
"We knew that Elk Mound was going to give us a heck of a game and they sure did," Redetzke said. "We battle through, we battled through some stretches there where they got things rolling and we fought back and answered the call and I’m really proud of them."
Ryan Bohl scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half. Hanson added 18 and Heath had 10. Durand was led by 20 from Hurlburt and 16 from Kurth. Bauer added 13.
Elk Mound has a nonconference game at home against Bloomer on Monday before concluding the regular season by hosting Boyceville next Friday.
"We’ve been talking all year about continuing to take a step forward," Kessler said. "I thought we took a step forward tonight. More guys got minutes in a close game, in situations that maybe they haven’t been in before."