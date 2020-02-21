Prep Boys Basketball: Late free throws help Durand hold off Elk Mound

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound boys basketball team wouldn't go away quietly but Durand did just enough to edge the Mounders 61-59 in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup on Friday.

The Mounders trailed by seven with less than one minutes, 30 second remaining in the game but got to within two before Dawson Kurth made both free throws with five seconds to play to ice the game and give the Panthers a share of a Dunn-St. Croix championship with one conference game remaining.

Elk Mound had taken a 47-46 lead as Ben Heath drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5:24 left that put the Mounders up for the final time in the contest. Elk Mound then went more than four minutes without a score as Durand scored eight consecutive points.

"We got out of doing what we wanted to do," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said the team's scoring droughts. "We’ve struggled with this over the course of the year that when shots don’t fall I don’t know if we panicked, I don’t think we panicked, but we just try to do too much every possession instead of buckling down and coming really tight to screens and sprinting to screens and moving away from the ball. I think we just lost a sense of that."