Prep Boys Basketball: Menomonie's Barthen, Feddersen awarded all-Big Rivers Conference accolades

Menomonie’s Davis Barthen and Noah Feddersen were each recognized by the Big Rivers Conference for their strong 2019-20 seasons.
The senior, Barthen, earned second team all-conference honors, while the sophomore,Feddersen, was named an honorable mention.
Menomonie coach Matt Riley said Barthen grew into a complete player this season by growing his game defensively and being able make plays on offense beyond his ability to shoot the ball.
“His ability to break teams down off the dribble was beneficial for our team in creating open shots for other players,” Riley said of Barthen. “He also stepped up his defensive pressure this year as he was always asked to guard one of the other teams better perimeter players.”
Barthen was also the true definition of a student-athlete, Riley said, and his success on and off the court is due to work ethic and high character.
Riley was very happy with Feddersen’s development this season. As the team’s leading scorer he had the attention of opposing defenses and he also did a good job of using that to advantage and finding ways to get others involved.
“His ability to score from the block is very special,” Riley said of Feddersen. “He is also a very gifted passer out of the post, which allowed our shooters to get more open shots this season. He has the potential to be a very successful high school basketball player.”
Menomonie ended the season with a 10-14 record while finishing seventh in the Big Rivers at 2-10. The Mustangs earned a postseason-opening Division 2 regional quarterfinal victory over La Crosse Logan before having their season end to La Crosse Central in the regional semifinals.
Menomonie graduates four seniors as Dylan Boecker, Ethan Wurtzel and Jed Ogea join Barthen as players the Mustangs will look to fill the void of next season.
Riley said Boecker was the ultimate teammate and his leadership will be missed both on and off the court next season.
“He didn’t care about individual stats, all he cared about was winning and getting everyone on the same page,” Riley said of Boecker.
Wurtzel had the highest basketball IQ Riley had seen in high school, he said, and that will be challenging to replace next season.
“He was like having a second coach on the floor. His leadership will be missed in our basketball program and also in the school,” Riley said of Wurtzel.
Riley said Ogea’s effort level played a key part on the team and that’s he’s the ultimate competitor who gave it his all every time he was on the court.
“He had a motor that never stopped and he really brought energy to our team every day,” Riley said of Ogea.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team: Dalton Banks, Eau Claire North; Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Chippewa Falls; Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls; Zac Johnson, River Falls; Luke Healy Hudson; Caden Boser, Eau Claire Memorial.
Second Team: Charlie Neuenschwander, Hudson; Ashton Kallstrom Eau Claire North; Davis Barthen Menomonie; Jacob Walczak Chippewa Falls 11; JT Dougherty, River Falls.
Honorable Mention: Tanner Linduski, Eau Claire Memorial; Payton Flood, River Falls; Noah Feddersen, Menomonie; Nick Bruder, Chippewa Falls; Mike Johnson, River Falls; Judson Rikkers, Rice Lake; Chad Kron, Eau Claire North; Mekhi Shaw, Eau Claire Memorial.
Player of the Year: Dalton Banks, Eau Claire North.