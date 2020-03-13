Prep Boys Basketball: Menomonie's Barthen, Feddersen awarded all-Big Rivers Conference accolades

Menomonie’s Davis Barthen and Noah Feddersen were each recognized by the Big Rivers Conference for their strong 2019-20 seasons.

The senior, Barthen, earned second team all-conference honors, while the sophomore,Feddersen, was named an honorable mention.

Menomonie coach Matt Riley said Barthen grew into a complete player this season by growing his game defensively and being able make plays on offense beyond his ability to shoot the ball.

“His ability to break teams down off the dribble was beneficial for our team in creating open shots for other players,” Riley said of Barthen. “He also stepped up his defensive pressure this year as he was always asked to guard one of the other teams better perimeter players.”

Barthen was also the true definition of a student-athlete, Riley said, and his success on and off the court is due to work ethic and high character.

Riley was very happy with Feddersen’s development this season. As the team’s leading scorer he had the attention of opposing defenses and he also did a good job of using that to advantage and finding ways to get others involved.