Sound defense and aggressive play on the offense glass proved to be too much for the Menomonie boys basketball team.
Eau Claire Memorial slowly built its lead in the first half and held off the Mustangs in the second as Menomonie dropped a Big Rivers Conference game to the Old Abes 69-52 in Menomonie on Friday evening.
"They took us out of rhythm in our offense," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said of Eau Claire Memorial. "They really pressured us, got into passing lanes and I think that we kind back down to pressure and we just started passing one time, trying to dribble and shoot shots that were not quality looks at the rim."
Eau Claire Memorial (3-2, 2-0) used a couple of 10-2 runs in the first half to grab a lead and then expand upon it. Buckets by Noah Feddersen and DeVauntaye Parker pulled Menomonie to within two, eight minutes into the game, but the Old Abes managed 10 of the next 12 points to go up by 10.
Menomonie (2-4, 1-3) got a three-point play from Davis Barthen in response, but it was followed up by another run by the Old Abes. Eau Claire Memorial's Caden Boser scored eight of his team's next 10 points as the Old Abes pulled forward by 15 with two minutes until half.
Eau Claire Memorial was effective on the offensive glass throughout the game converting on second chance opportunities.
"Menomonie, as big, physical and athletic as they are, we knew it would be a tall challenge. So for us to hit the glass like that, I was really happy," Eau Claire Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. "I thought that was a really key point of the game."
Menomonie cut its 14-point halftime deficit to 13 just once as Eau Claire Memorial maintained control throughout the second half. The Mustangs were unable to string stops together on defense and create the quality looks on offense that Riley was looking for.
"If we play good defense, we limit them to one shot — it’s a different ball game," Riley said.
You have free articles remaining.
Barthen led the Mustangs 17 points, with 12 coming in the second half. Parker added seven and Feddersen had all six of his points coming in the first half.
Boser led Eau Claire Memorial with 25, with Tanner Linduski adding 16.
"We had a great week of practice in terms of trying to be physical and understand what it takes to play defense at a high level, and I thought we did that tonight," Brieske said. "For the most part I thought we forced Menomonie to take tough contested shots and that’s all you can ask."
After a victory in its Big Rivers Conference opener Menomonie has fallen in each of its next three conference games. A lack of rebounding and shot selection has held back the Mustangs, Riley said. Even in its nonconference win on Tuesday over La Crosse Logan, Riley said the team didn't rebound like it needs to.
The half court defense has generally been solid so far Menomonie and Riley feels the team has gotten good looks when it moves the ball well offensively. Against tough competition seen in the Big Rivers the Mustangs will need to continue to do the things they've done well and work to clean up their flaws.
Menomonie will have a chance to bounce back next weekend as the Mustangs host a couple games during its home tournament. On Friday, Dec. 27, Menomonie hosts Ashland before playing against Lakeland Union the following day.
"You got to give credit to Memorial," Riley said. "They took it to us, but we just didn’t have energy, and some things played into that. We will just have to address that as a team to make sure we come ready to play every time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.