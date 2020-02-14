EAU CLAIRE — Menomonie boys basketball coach Matt Riley knows his team is capable of a much better showing defensively.
Having three players to key on made it significantly tougher.
Eau Claire North's Chad Kron, Dalton Banks and Ashton Kallstrom combined to score 68 points in a 76-49 victory over the Mustangs on Friday.
"The biggest problem was our defensive effort," Riley said. "It was probably the worst we’ve had all year as far as half court defense. We let up way to may straight line drives and we physically got beat tonight, which doesn’t happen very often in the half court."
A scoring drought of more than five minutes put Menomonie (8-11, 2-8) in a hole they were unable to dig out of. Eau Claire North scored 14 consecutive points to make a tie game into a 38-24 advantage with about two minutes into halftime.
A Husky offense that was knocking down shots from deep started getting to the rim as well in transition. Back-to-back fast break opportunities turned into five quick points as Banks added two before Kallstrom scored and was fouled on the next possession. A 3-pointer from Kron made it a 10 point advantage with 3:43 until half.
"Our post players, we need to work a little harder at getting position and also the guys that are passing the ball have to get ball there when he’s open," Riley said of the offensive struggles. "We got opportunities in there but they did a good job of doubling and making him (Noah Feddersen) kick it out."
Menomonie finally ended the cold spell as Dylan Boecker connected from distance with 1:38 remaining in the first half. DeVauntaye Parker added a triple with 10 seconds left as Menomonie cut its deficit to 10 points at the break.
A quick 6-0 burst from the Huskies (14-4, 7-2) made it 16 points game five minutes into the second. Another dry spell from the Mustangs allowed Eau Claire North to build a 59-38 as the Huskies extended their run to 14-3.
"I think we settled too much for jumpers. We got to attack the basket harder and not just rely on shooting especially when shots aren’t falling," Riley said. "We have a tendency sometimes to do that when we get behind just to try to settle for shots, take the easy way out."
Menomonie opened the game an aggressive approach trading baskets with Eau Claire North. Ethan Wurtzel scored seven of the team's first nine points. Two baskets from Brock Thornton both coming off offensive rebounds sparked a run from the Mustangs who went up 20-13 eight minutes into the game.
Banks found his rhythm from distance pushing Eau Claire North back in front. He hit two 3-pointers during a personal 8-0 and then connected again a possession later from deep for his fifth 3-pointer of the half.
Feddersen found Thornton inside during Menomonie's next trip down the floor to tie things up 24-24 with 7:20 remaining in the first before Eau Claire North's big run.
Parker led Menomonie with 12 points as he made four 3-pointers. Thornton added 10, Feddersen had nine and Wurtzel eight. Menomonie's leading scorer Davis Barthen was held 2 points.
"The biggest thing after tonight is effort. We haven’t seen that all year," Riley said. "We’ve always given our best effort and tonight we just didn’t have (it) for some reason."
Kron led all scorers with 26 for Eau Claire North as Banks added 24 and Kallstrom 18.
"They’re complete players. They can shoot the three, they’re quick off the dribble and they can attack the rim," Riley said. "When one gets going the other two feed off of it. It’s just a tough matchup."
Menomonie has a nonconference game at Altoona on Monday before its final two Big Rivers Conference games to conclude the regular season. The Mustangs host Hudson next Thursday before hosting Chippewa Falls the following Tuesday, Feb. 25.
"We got to get back to square one and the next three games are huge for momentum for going into the playoffs," Riley said. "We have to make sure we come out ready to play and we’ve talked about this before, it’s consistency. We start off games great, we have a little lull, we come back in the second half and we have a little lull. We’ve got to play consistent basketball."
