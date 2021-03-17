Prep Boys Basketball: Menomonie's Feddersen, Thornton earn All-Big Rivers Conference second team accolades

Menomonie senior Brock Thornton and junior Noah Feddersen have each been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2020-21 boys basketball season.
Thornton led the team in scoring at 15 points per game while adding a team-high 7.8 rebounds for the Mustangs.
“Brock had a tremendous senior season and was asked to do a lot for our team,” Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. “His ability to score from all spots on the floor really made him a dominant force this season. He was also one of, if not the best rebounders in the conference this season. His ability to attack the glass on both ends is pretty special. He left everything he had out on the floor and will truly be missed next season.”
The 6-foot-9 Feddersen was second to Thornton in team points (13) and rebounds (6.5) per contest.
“Noah took a huge step from his sophomore to his Junior season,” Riley said. “He demanded a lot of attention from other teams and was doubled and tripled teamed most games. His ability to score from the block is very special. He is also a great passer and really sees the floor well for a post player. He was the most dominant force in the conference on the inside this season.”
Overall the Mustangs finished with an 11-12 record, 5-7 in the Big Rivers to tie Eau Claire North for fifth in the league standings. The Mustangs won four of their last six games overall, including a 63-56 victory over Superior in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs before falling to eventual state qualifier River Falls 65-53 in the regional semis.
“Overall we had a successful season and were very competitive in most of our games,” Riley said. “As a team we truly believed every time we stepped foot on the floor we had a great chance to win the game. We had five or six really close games against great teams that could have gone either way. We ended the season by winning three out of our last four games and were playing our best basketball, which is always your goal.
“This was a great group of kids who came to practice everyday with an attitude to get better by working hard while having fun doing it.”
Chippewa Falls senior Joe Reuter was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year. River Falls had a pair of first team selections and four players overall as the Wildcats advanced to the Division 1 state tournament, falling to eventual state champion Wauwatosa East 56-48 in the state semifinals.
All-Big Rivers
Conference TeamFirst Team—Joe Reuter, Senior, Chippewa Falls; Luke Healy, Hudson, Senior; Zac Johnson, Senior, River Falls; Chad Kron, Senior, Eau Claire North; Will Boser, Junior, Eau Claire Memorial; JT Dougherty, Senior, River Falls.
Second Team—Noah Feddersen, Junior, Menomonie; Brandon Moeri, Senior, Hudson; Brock Thornton, Senior, Menomonie; Tyler Orr, Sophomore, Rice Lake; Jacob Walczak, Senior, Chippewa Falls.
Honorable Mention—Henry Wilkinson, Junior, Eau Claire North; Cole Jacobson, Senior, Hudson; Liam Dougherty, Senior, River Falls; Michael Shurman, Junior, River Falls; Nolan Rowe, Senior, Rice Lake; Marco Ebeling, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial; Nick Schlampp, Senior, Rice Lake.
Player of the Year—Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls.