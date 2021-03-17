Prep Boys Basketball: Menomonie's Feddersen, Thornton earn All-Big Rivers Conference second team accolades

Menomonie senior Brock Thornton and junior Noah Feddersen have each been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2020-21 boys basketball season.

Thornton led the team in scoring at 15 points per game while adding a team-high 7.8 rebounds for the Mustangs.

“Brock had a tremendous senior season and was asked to do a lot for our team,” Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. “His ability to score from all spots on the floor really made him a dominant force this season. He was also one of, if not the best rebounders in the conference this season. His ability to attack the glass on both ends is pretty special. He left everything he had out on the floor and will truly be missed next season.”

The 6-foot-9 Feddersen was second to Thornton in team points (13) and rebounds (6.5) per contest.

“Noah took a huge step from his sophomore to his Junior season,” Riley said. “He demanded a lot of attention from other teams and was doubled and tripled teamed most games. His ability to score from the block is very special. He is also a great passer and really sees the floor well for a post player. He was the most dominant force in the conference on the inside this season.”