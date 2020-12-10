Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Colfax getting up to speed with new coach, system

A new but experienced coach takes over the reigns for the Colfax boys basketball team this winter.

Mark Noll comes to the program with plenty of experience in the sport and has returns three starters and other experienced players for the Vikings. Noll spent the past 13 seasons as the head women's basketball coach at the University of Dubuque and also has eight years of experience as an assistant coach at UW-Stout.

Seniors Drew Gibson (6.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game), Noah Heidorn (5.4 ppg, 4 rbg, 3.5 assists per game) and Hunter Rebak (3.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg) combined to start 40 games a season ago while seniors Caden Erickson and Mitchell Reisdorf and junior Ryan Albricht are back after seeing varsity time in 2019-20.

"I see our team getting better and better as the season goes on as we learn a new style of play," Noll said. "We want to be a team that is constantly improving every day. After 1 week of practice I have seen a lot of improvement from our players."

Senior Tanner Hoffman, juniors Tristan Lenz and Nathan Hydukovich, sophomores Nick Jensen, Jack Scharlau and Kyle Irwin and freshman Elijah Entzminger are newcomers that could also break into the lineup as well during the winter.