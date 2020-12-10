Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Colfax getting up to speed with new coach, system

A new but experienced coach takes over the reigns for the Colfax boys basketball team this winter.
Mark Noll comes to the program with plenty of experience in the sport and has returns three starters and other experienced players for the Vikings. Noll spent the past 13 seasons as the head women's basketball coach at the University of Dubuque and also has eight years of experience as an assistant coach at UW-Stout.
Seniors Drew Gibson (6.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game), Noah Heidorn (5.4 ppg, 4 rbg, 3.5 assists per game) and Hunter Rebak (3.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg) combined to start 40 games a season ago while seniors Caden Erickson and Mitchell Reisdorf and junior Ryan Albricht are back after seeing varsity time in 2019-20.
"I see our team getting better and better as the season goes on as we learn a new style of play," Noll said. "We want to be a team that is constantly improving every day. After 1 week of practice I have seen a lot of improvement from our players."
Senior Tanner Hoffman, juniors Tristan Lenz and Nathan Hydukovich, sophomores Nick Jensen, Jack Scharlau and Kyle Irwin and freshman Elijah Entzminger are newcomers that could also break into the lineup as well during the winter.
"We have a good mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores," Noll said. "I would say a strength of ours is our team size. I really like the toughness this group has shown me in practice. They have accepted me as their coach and are open to learning a new system of play. I like our ability to practice at a high level of intensity and to not take anything personal.
"Like any good team it will come down to how we come together and gel. I think we will have a team that will be playing its best basketball by the end of the season."
Colfax opened the season on Tuesday with a 76-44 defeat against Somerset before beginning Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Thursday at Glenwood City.
2020-21 Schedule
December—8, Somerset; 10, at Glenwood City; 17, Mondovi; 19, at Turtle Lake.
January—5, Chippewa Falls McDonell; 8, Durand; 11, at Elk Mound; 14, at Boyceville; 19, Spring Valley; 22, Elk Mound; 25, Boyceville; 28 at Elmwood/Plum City.
February—5, at Mondovi; 8 at Spring Valley; 11, at Durand.
