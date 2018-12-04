Experience will provide a big boost for the Colfax boys basketball team this season as they look to compete near the top of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
Six of eight letterwinners from a season ago return for the Vikings in Garrett Maas’s sixth year leading the team.
“I really like our team this year,” Maas said. “We have really good chemistry and return a lot of experience. We have a challenging schedule that should prepare us for the playoffs.”
Last season the Vikings were 10-13 overall and finished tied for fourth in the Dunn-St. Croix at 7-7.
The team brings back five starters including last year’s Dunn-St. Croix Player of the Year in George Scharlau. Scharlau signed a letter of intent earlier this month to play basketball at Concordia-St. Paul next year. The senior guard averaged 18.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game a season ago.
Senior guard Ben Thompson is also back after scoring 16.9 points and collecting 5.8 rebounds while making the all-conference second team.
Other returning starters include senior guard Luke Heidorn (7 points, 2.9 assists), senior forward Jackson Hellmann (4.3 points) and junior forward Ed Hydukovich (7 points, 6.5 rebounds).
Junior guards Noah Albricht and Cole Seehaver provide depth after contributing last season.
Maas is expecting newcomers senior Trevor Rothbauer, and juniors Brady Lawrence and Zach Rindy to provide solid minutes off the bench as well.
Maas feels with the team’s depth and experience the Vikings can compete towards the top of the conference with Durand, Spring Valley, Elk Mound and Glenwood City the other challengers.
The Vikings are 1-0 to start the season after a 62-60 win in the team’s opener on Monday over Thorp. After the Cardinals tied the game on two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining Scharlau hit the game winner for the Vikings.
Colfax hosted Ellsworth on Friday night and will continue play on Saturday against Chippewa Falls McDonell at the Northwest Tip Off Classic at UW-Stout.
The following week features a road contest with Spring Valley to open Dunn-St. Croix play.
Colfax has a stretch of five road games from Dec. 14 through Jan. 11 including nonconference matchups with Cornell and Eleva-Strum. Later in the season the Vikings host four consecutive home games from Feb. 1-12.
