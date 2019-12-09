COLFAX — Colfax boys basketball coach Garrett Maas feels his team will be more balanced this year.
Whether that will mean the same level of success is to be determined.
“We’re going to have play very well as a team,” Maas said. “The difference between this year and last year is that this year our margin of error is very minimal. We have to play some perfect games to be successful, and I think we’re capable of doing that.”
The Vikings lost Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year in George Scharlau, all-conference first team selection Ben Thompson and second team pick Luke Heidorn from last season’s conference title-winning team.
Colfax was 23-2 overall, 12-1 in the conference and won a Division 4 regional title in 2018-19.
Forward Ed Hydukovich is back to anchor this season’s team as the lone returning starter. The senior was an Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference honorable mention last year after averaging 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Maas has been impressed by how the usually quiet kids has become
“He’s done an excellent job of being more vocal and stepping up and being a leader,” Maas said.
Colfax also returns seniors Cole Seehaver and Zach Rindy. Seehaver averaged 3.1 points and 2.4 boards a season ago, while Rindy contributed 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds. They will be joined by newcomers in seniors Brady Lawrence and Tyler Hallquist to form a solid veteran group.
You have free articles remaining.
“They set an example as far as in practice of working hard and doing everything the right way,” Maas said of the seniors. “Our team chemistry has greatly improved or the last handful of years and we just look at our seniors to keep that going and so far they’re doing an excellent job.”
Juniors Drew Gibson, Noah Heidorn and Hunter Rebak will look provide depth for the Vikings this year.
Colfax looks to remain in the mix for conference title after last year’s championship. Doing so will mean finding the complimentary pieces to surround Hydukovich.
“We’re going to go as far as Ed goes. We’ve got to start there,” Maas said.
Maas feels Spring Valley, Durand, Mondovi and Elk Mound are capable preventing Colfax from defending its title. The Vikings open Dunn-St. Croix play on Thursday by hosting Elk Mound. Colfax is 1-1 in nonconference action up to this point in the season. The Vikings knocked off Amery 56-29 to start the year before a loss on Saturday to Chippewa Falls McDonell 38-36 at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout.
Maas hopes having offensive balance with more than two players defenses have to key on could pay dividends. Colfax hasn’t found the success offensively he was expecting through two games but Maas is intrigued to see who will make the plays late in games to push Colfax to success.
“We just hope to battle every night,” Maas said. “I think we’ll be in a lot of games, it’s just a matter of if we can find a way to get over the top toward the end of games and it should be interesting to see who’s going to step up and want to take those big shots.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.