Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Elk Mound to lean on guard play while interior game develops

Four returning starters with three additional returners and some talented newcomers should serve as the nucleus this winter for an Elk Mound boys basketball team that wants to be a player in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title chase.
The Mounders bring back a pair of starting guards and forwards for fifth-year coach Michael Kessler. Guard Ryan Bohl averaged 11.4 points, three rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season on his way to All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference second team honors. He's joined by fellow guard Michael Jenson, who averaged close to seven points per game and more than two rebounds per contest.
Forwards Ben Heath (8.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and Nate Lew (6.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.3 apg) bring additional experience back, as do forwards Ethan Levra and Antonio Meyer and guard Ryan Bartig.
"We hope to compete for the DSC conference title this year," Kessler said. "We hope to compete well and advance in the playoffs."
Elk Mound finished last season with a 13-11 overall record and in a three-way tie with Mondovi and Colfax for third place in the conference standings behind champion Durand and Spring Valley. Those top teams look to be strong again, but the Mounders believe they have the talent to give them plenty to handle in the season-long battle for the top spot.
The Mounders open the season with home nonconference games against Saint Croix Central (Thursday) and Ellsworth (Friday) before beginning the Dunn-St. Croix season with an early test at Spring Valley on Tuesday. Following those back-to-back home games to start the season the Mounders will play six games in a row away from home before a much more home-heavy slate in the second half of the season.
"It is nice to have four returning starters and some guys coming off the bench who saw action last year for our team," Kessler said. "We should have strong guard play and hope to develop an interior presence as the season progresses."
2020-21 Schedule
December—3, Saint Croix Central; 4, Ellsworth; 8, at Spring Valley; 12, at Altoona; 15, at Eau Claire Regis; 18, at Augusta; 21, at Elmwood/Plum City; 29, at Stanley-Boyd; 30, Fall Creek.
January—4, Glenwood City; 8, at Mondovi; 11, Colfax; 14, Durand; 19, Boyceville; 22, at Colfax; 25, at Durand; 28, Spring Valley.
February—1, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; 2, Elmwood/Plum City; 5, at Glenwood City; 8, at Boyceville; 11, Mondovi.
Elk Mound at Altoona boys basketball 3-6-20
