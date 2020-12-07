Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Energetic Menomonie squad striving for consistency

Menomonie boys basketball coach Matt Riley likes what he has seen from his Mustangs early on in the season.
Riley’s Mustangs bring back eight letterwinners overall including a pair of starters from a team that finished 10-14 a season ago.
Noah Feddersen (12.4 points per game, five rebounds per game) and Brock Thornton (9.4 PPG, 6 RPG) return to give the Mustangs muscle down low and will be joined by Devauntaye Parker (5.1 PPG, 2 RPG), Trevin Kressin, Logan Hollinger, Zach Etzbach, Cole Fanetti and Chayce Graff also experienced competitors returning this winter.
“We are looking to play consistent basketball every single time we step on the floor,” Riley said. “We will have a strong inside presence and need our guards to compliment our post play. Halfcourt defense and inside play are our strengths.
“Lack of experience in the backcourt is something we really will look to improve during the season.”
Newcomers Carter Giesking, Charlie Morning, Isiah Birt and Trey Mensing will add to the depth of the team in what expected to be a tough league once again this season.
“The conference is going to be very competitive this year,” Riley said. “There are a lot of really good players who are going to go on and play at the college level. The top teams in the conference also bring back a lot of experienced players. We feel like we can compete with all teams in our conference and want to finish in the top half of the conference standings.”
Menomonie started the season last Thursday with a 48-42 win at Eau Claire Regis before falling to defending Western Cloverbelt Conference champion Altoona 64-52 on Saturday.
The Mustangs are currently scheduled to start the Big Rivers season by hosting Hudson on Dec. 10 before playing at River Falls on Dec. 15.
2020-21 Schedule
December—3, at Eau Claire Regis; 5, Altoona; 10, Hudson; 15, at River Falls; 18, at Eau Claire North; 21, Chippewa Falls; 29 at Tomah.
January—5, at Eau Claire Memorial; 8, River Falls; 9, New Richmond; 12, at Sparta; 15, at Hudson; 18, Medford; 22, at Rice Lake; 26, Onalaska; 28, Eau Claire North.
February—2, at Holmen; 6, at Chippewa Falls; 9, Rice Lake; 12, Eau Claire Memorial.
