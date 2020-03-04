Prep Boys Basketball Regionals Roundup: Colfax pushes past Shell Lake with second half comeback

COLFAX — A big offensive second half for the Colfax boys basketball team pushed the Vikings past Shell Lake 53-46 in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.

The seventh-seeded Vikings advance to play at No. 2 Cameron on Friday.

Colfax (13-10) trailed by six after scoring only 16 points in the first half but Colfax came back out of the locker room and outpaced the Lakers (10-11) 37-24 after the break.

Zach Rindy led all scorers with 18 points. Cole Seehaver and Ed Hydukovich both added 11.

No. 10 Shell Lake was led by 16 points from Ben McNulty.

Elk Mound 61, Adams-Friendship 54

At Elk Mound, the seventh-seeded Mounders knocked off the Green Devils in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest.

Elk Mound advances to play No. 2 Altoona on Friday.

Ryan Bohl had a game-high 20 points to lead the Mounders (13-10). Ben Health added 10 points and Cole Steinhorst scored seven.

No. 10 Adams-Friendship (8-15) was led by 16 points from Carson Klaus.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Boyceville 39