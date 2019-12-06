CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie boys basketball team slipped in an early hole it battled the rest of the way trying to get out of in a 72-62 defeat to Chippewa Falls on Friday evening.
The Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but closed to within one point at 48-47 with eight minutes and 14 seconds to go on one of Ethan Wurtzel's seven 3-pointers for the game. But the Cardinals (1-0, 1-0) answered with a surge to help them lead by as many as 13 on the way to the Big Rivers Conference win.
"I think the biggest key to this game is we didn't start well," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "We came out flat and turned the ball over a bunch of times and they kind of extended the lead and we had to claw our way back and fight our way back."
Wurtzel led the Mustangs and all scorers with 23 points while Noah Feddersen scored 10 points, Brock Thornton finished with nine points and Dylan Boecker chipped in with eight for Menomonie.
The Mustangs made nine 3-pointers in the game, taking Chippewa Falls out of its 1-3-1 zone defense in the second half as Menomonie closed to within a point. Inside the 6-foot-8 sophomore Fedderson hit his stride with several close-to-the-rim buckets, following up an 18-point performance in Menomonie's 68-47 win at Rice Lake to open BRC play on Dec. 3.
"He could be a great player, a cornerstone-type player," Riley said of Feddersen. "As a sophomore, what he's already doing already in his first two games is something that is very exciting. We've got some guys that can shoot it on the perimeter and we're going to build around him."
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Joe Reuter each scored 20 points for the Cardinals and Jacob Walczak added 16.
"They do a nice job of finding their spots and when guys can shoot over a 1-3-1 and extend it a little bit it makes it hard to cover all those areas and when they load up on shooters on one side you've really got to fly around," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said of Menomonie's shooting skill. "I think our guys did a nice job of flying out at guys."
Even in defeat, the Mustangs continued their recent sharpshooting ways in Chippewa's gym. Last year Wurtzel scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers as the Mustangs drilled 10 triples total in a 71-65 win over the Cardinals on Feb. 18 in Chippewa Falls.
Following a nonconference game at La Crosse Central on Monday, the Mustangs jump back into Big Rivers play by hosting River Falls in Menomonie's first home game of the season on Friday, Dec. 13. The Wildcats tied Hudson for the conference championship last season and fell to the Raiders 59-47 to open league play on Friday.
"This is a tough conference this year," Riley said of the Big Rivers. "There's a lot of great players, a lot of great teams and I told everyone if you don't come ready to play this could be the outcome. We didn't start out well tonight, but I was very proud of the way we fought back and got back in it in the second half. But it just couldn't work out for us."
