Prep Boys Golf: Acker leads Colfax/Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd Invitational

CADOTT — Jace Acker shot a 92 to lead the way for the Colfax/Elk Mound co-op on Saturday at the Stanley-Boyd invitational at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

Acker finished in a five-way tie for 20th place as Colfax/Elk Mound was 11th out of 17 in the team standings with 391 strokes, close behind Cadott (388), Fall Creek (289) and Stanley-Boyd (390).

Luke Blanchard shot a 96, Riley Krall finished with a 100 and Zane Brice carded to 103 to round out the scoring golfers for the co-op in the 18-hole event.

Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis finished first in the team standings at 324, in front of Marathon (359) and Medford (363) at the top of leaderboard while McDonell/Regis golfer Andrew Bauer shot a 73 to earn medalist honors, edging Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley (74) for the top spot.

Saturday's competition marked the first out-of-league action this spring for the co-op. Colfax/Elk Mound has two Dunn-St. Croix Conference matches before the conference tournament with league events at Mondovi (Monday) and Glenwood City (Wednesday) leading into the conference tournament on Tuesday, May 25 at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand.