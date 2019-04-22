The Elk Mound boys golf team will have plenty of competition for playing time this spring for fourth-year Elk Mound coach Brandon Powell.
That’s because the Mounders bring a sizable roster into the season with a mix of veteran upperclassmen and talented youngsters.
Elk Mound returns all five golfers from last year’s team that took seventh place at Division 2 regionals in Arcadia. Ethan Rubenzer, Max Marquardt, Kaitlin Schiferl, Dillon McLaughlin and Marcus Kinblom all competed on the links for the Mounders at Trempealeau Mountain golf course last spring with Rubener, Marquardt, Kinblom and McLaughlin finishing tied for 27th or better in their postseason appearance.
Colton Ward saw playing last season and will be in the mix with the others for time in the varsity lineup with a large group of youngsters behind them that Powell believes have great potential.
That sort of talent base could have the Mounders in the thick of things for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship with teams like Spring Valley, Mondovi and Durand.
Elk Mound was scheduled to get underway with a Dunn-St. Croix Conference event on Tuesday hosted by Durand at Rolling Greens Golf Course before Colfax hosts an invite at Whitetail Golf Course on Wednesday.
Schedule
April—23, at Durand (Rolling Greens); 24, at Colfax (Whitetail); 29, at Colfax (Whitetail).
May—2, at Spring Valley (Spring Valley); 6, at Mondovi (Valley Golf Course); 10, at Glenwood City (Glen Hills); 11, at Spring Valley (Spring Valley); 14, at Mondovi (Valley Golf Course).