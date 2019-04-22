The Menomonie boys golf team is waiting for the chance to fully see what it has.
The Mustangs bring back talent but with the team’s first several tournaments postponed or canceled due to weather, sixth-year coach David Allenstein’s squad hasn’t had the lengthy chance yet to compete on the links against other teams.
Sophomore Grant Imsande had a solid freshman season and just missed qualifying for Division 1 sectionals after shooting an 87 at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson during the regional round. Fellow sophomore Michael Maguire is new to the team, but not to success on the golf course. Maguire qualified for Division 2 sectionals as a freshman at Prairie du Chien, carding a 92 during the sectional round at Platteville Country Club.
The Mustangs lose a pair of key seniors in Nolan Smith and Rob Bundy and there will be competition to see who sees time on the varsity team.
“We are a young team so I see this year as a growth year,” Allenstein said. “My top players are both sophomores and will be competitive in the conference. I have many of the other players are also younger. We’ll have to see how much growth happened in their game since last season. I expect to be somewhere in the middle of the pack this year in the Big Rivers Conference.”
Menomonie opened the season on Tuesday, April 16 by taking sixth in a Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Hallie. Imsande led the way with a 42 while Maguire shot a 44. Zachary Foslid carded a 48 and the duo of Brody Thomson and Conner Rose each finished with 53s.
Following a conference meet hosted by Eau Claire Memorial at Wild Ridge on Tuesday, the Mustangs are scheduled to return to action on Thursday in River Falls.
The Mustangs host a Big Rivers Conference meet at Tanglewood Golf Course on May 6.
Schedule
April—16, at Eau Claire North (Hallie); 23, at Eau Claire Memorial (Wild Ridge); 25, at River Falls (River Falls); 29, at Hudson (Troy Burne).
May—1, at Superior (Nemadji); 2, at Rice Lake (Turtleback); 3-4, at Hayward (Hayward Golf and Tennis Club, Big Fish); 6, Menomonie (Tanglewood); 9, at Rice Lake (Turtleback); 11, at Chippewa Falls (Lake Wissota); 14, at Eau Claire Memorial (Wild Ridge); 16, at Chippewa Falls (Lake Wissota).