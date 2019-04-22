The Colfax boys golf team will look to replace its top two golfers from last season’s postseason.
The Vikings will have some new faces in the lineup this spring for third-year coach Mike Dombrowski as seniors Richard Stehling, Treyton Teige and Spencer Herrick have all graduated. Stehling and Teige were the top-scoring golfers for the Vikings at last year’s Division 3 regional in Cadott.
Junior Boden Bergeson and sophomore Hunter Rebak rounded out the lineup for Colfax that day with Rebak and Bergeson shooting 125 and 129, respectively, in their final round of the season.
They are the most experienced returners for the Vikings and will be joined by Rylee Satter and Tristen Lenz among others on the course.
The Vikings have already had a few early-season meets postponed due to weather and were scheduled to return to action on Tuesday with a conference meet at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand. The Vikings are slated to host home events on Wednesday and April 29 at Whitetail Golf Course.
This year’s Division 3 regional will once again by hosted at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott.
Schedule
April—23, at Durand (Rolling Greens); 24, Colfax (Whitetail); 26, at Bloomer (Bloomer Memorial); 29, Colfax (Whitetail).
May—2, at Spring Valley (Spring Valley); 6, at Mondovi (Valley Golf Course); 10, at Glenwood City (Glen Hills); 11, at Spring Valley (Spring Valley); 14, at Mondovi (Valley Golf Course).