Prep Boys Golf Preview: Returning sectional qualifiers Imsande, Maguire lead Menomonie

The Menomonie boys golf team has the enviable position of being able to lean on a pair of sectional qualifiers as the Mustangs return to the course this spring.

Grant Imsande and Michael Maguire put together strong sophomores seasons with the program and will serve as the cornerstones as seniors in Big Rivers Conference play and beyond for Menomonie and eighth-year coach David Allenstein.

Imsande and Maguire both advanced to Division 1 sectionals in 2019. Imsande finished in a three-way tie for medalist honors at regionals while Maguire prevailed in a playoff to earn the final individual advancement spot. Imsande went on to tie for 11th at sectionals while Maguire was tied for 22nd.

"Both of these players are high caliber guys who play well," Allenstein said. "As much as it pains me knowing they missed their junior year to COVID knowing how well they could have played, I'm glad they get to finish their high school career with a season. Both Grant and Michael have postseason potential and I'm glad to get to be there for them."

Behind those two the competition for time in the varsity lineup is open with several players Allenstein says are 'promising' but he won't know more until he sees them play more.