Prep Boys Golf Preview: Returning sectional qualifiers Imsande, Maguire lead Menomonie

The Menomonie boys golf team has the enviable position of being able to lean on a pair of sectional qualifiers as the Mustangs return to the course this spring.
Grant Imsande and Michael Maguire put together strong sophomores seasons with the program and will serve as the cornerstones as seniors in Big Rivers Conference play and beyond for Menomonie and eighth-year coach David Allenstein.
Imsande and Maguire both advanced to Division 1 sectionals in 2019. Imsande finished in a three-way tie for medalist honors at regionals while Maguire prevailed in a playoff to earn the final individual advancement spot. Imsande went on to tie for 11th at sectionals while Maguire was tied for 22nd.
"Both of these players are high caliber guys who play well," Allenstein said. "As much as it pains me knowing they missed their junior year to COVID knowing how well they could have played, I'm glad they get to finish their high school career with a season. Both Grant and Michael have postseason potential and I'm glad to get to be there for them."
Behind those two the competition for time in the varsity lineup is open with several players Allenstein says are 'promising' but he won't know more until he sees them play more.
"It's hard to say," Allenstein said of his team's overall prospects. "With having no real season last year, and a lot of kids out playing a lot of golf last summer, this season will be fun to watch. I will saw we have a good looking group of players. If we can focus enough on our short game, we should be competitive in the BRC."
Imsande led the Mustangs with a 37 in the team's most recent action on Thursday at Hallie Golf Course. Imsande's score tied him for third place, one shot off the top score from Hudson's Bennett Swavely and Ben Pendelton. Maguire shot a 46, Wyatt Winsand finished with a 49 and Sam Dahms and Sedric Yukel each had a 51 in Thursday's competition. As a team the Mustangs were seventh with a 183 as Eau Claire Memorial shot a 150 to take first.
Earlier in the week Menomonie was fifth in the Big Rivers opener at River Falls, led by Imsande (41) and Dahms (44). Maguire shot a 92 in the 18-hole event hosted by Hudson to open the season April 26 with Imsande also finishing under 100 at 98.
Menomonie is back on the course Wednesday at White Bear Lake, Minn. before a Big Rivers meet in Hudson on Thursday.
Schedule
April—26, at Hudson (Troy Burne); 29, at Eau Claire North (Hallie).
May—5, at White Bear Lake, Minn. (White Eagle); 6, at Hudson (Troy Burne); 7, at Hayward (Hayward); 8, at Hayward (Big Fish); 11, at Rice Lake (Turtleback); 13, at Rice Lake (Turtleback); 19, at Superior (Nemadji); 20, at Chippewa Falls (Lake Wissota); 27, at Big Rivers Conference Championship hosted by Eau Claire Memorial (Wild Ridge).