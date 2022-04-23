Prep Boys Golf: Winsand leads Menomonie boys golf at pair of events

Menomonie sophomore Wyatt Winsand led the way for the boys golf team in a pair of events this past week.

Winsand started the week by shooting a 48 for the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by Chippewa Falls at Lake Wissota Golf Course. Winsand's placed him in 32nd place, one spot ahead of teammates Sam Dahms, Brett Shafer and Hayden Weir after the Mustang trio shot 49 to tie for 33rd place.

As a team the Mustangs were eighth with a score of 195 as Eau Claire Memorial (147) topped Hudson (160) for the top spot. Eau Claire Memorial's Cole Fisher earned medalist honors by shooting a 35.

One day later on Wednesday Winsand tied with Weir and Dahms as the best round for the Mustangs at the 18-hole Wildcat Invitational hosted by River Falls at River Falls Golf Course. Each member of the trio finished the round with a 94 to tie for 30th place overall. Drew Gunderson was the other scorer for the team as he carded a 101 to tie for 39th place.

Eau Claire Memorial won the 11-team meet with a 311, edging the host Wildcats (323) at the top of the standings with Menomonie (383) in seventh place.

Three players tied for medalist honors as River Falls' Matthew Marsollek and Eau Claire Memorial's Parker Etzel and Will Schlitz each shot a 77 to finish even at the front.

The Mustangs are scheduled for a busy upcoming week starting Monday with a Big Rivers Conference meet back at River Falls before another league event on Thursday in Hudson at Troy Burne Golf Club. The following week sees four days of action on the calendar starting with a Big Rivers meet at New Richmond Golf Club on Monday, May 2 before another event at Troy Burne on Wednesday, May 4. The week is slated to conclude with the two-day Scott Miller Invitational starting Friday, May 6 at Hayward Golf Club before the Saturday, May 7 finale at Big Fish Golf Course.

