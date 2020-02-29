Prep Boys Hockey Division 2 Sectionals: Menomonie falls short as Somerset scores deciding goal late

“We gave it a valiant effort, we worked hard,” Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said. “I thought we outplayed them for most the game. We just couldn’t capitalize on our chances.”

The Spartans opened the scoring three minutes into the contest as Jordan Brown squeezed one past Isenberger from behind the right corner of the net.

Despite facing a penalty late in the first Menomonie evened the score with a shorthanded score from Miller, assisted by DeMarce, with 2:28 until the period ended.

Somerset got the only goal of the second as once again a Spartan found himself one-on-one against Menomonie’s goaltender. Brown scored his second goal of the game as he received an assist from Abe Sirek and Beaudee Smith and found a clear beyond the backline of the Mustang defense.

“I think just got a little caught puck watching instead of making sure you’re covering your guy, knowing where everybody is on the ice,” Ellis said of the final two goals by Somerset.

Menomonie outshot Somerset 31-22 in the game. Isenberger made 19 saves including a few other breakaway shots from Somerset. Ellis felt his goaltender grew more confident as the game went along and he made the play necessary to keep his team in the game.