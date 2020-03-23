Prep Boys Hockey: Menomonie's Miller named a All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention

Menomonie’s Kaleb Miller was given an honorable mention by the Big Rivers Conference following the 2019-20 season.

The senior led the Mustangs with a team-leading 40 points, including a team-high 15 goals, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net. Miller also set up his teammates this season collecting 14 more assists than anyone else on the team.

Menomonie finished the year 8-18 overall and 1-11 in the Big Rivers. The Mustangs won their last two regular season contests before continuing that momentum into the Division 2 postseason. Menomonie knocked off higher-seeded West Salem to win it’s first regional title since 2016 and then a victory over top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville advanced the Mustangs to a sectional final contest for the first time since 2004. A 3-2 loss to Somerset ended Menomonie’s season.

In addition to Miller, Menomonie also graduates Zach DeMarce, Clasen Cook, Trent Weber, Dieter Heim, Justice Szotkowski, Cooper Gorecki and Austin Stokes.

“It was a great season. We had our ups and downs for sure,” Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said after the season-ending defeat. “These guys came through in the end and I love these guys, I appreciate the hard work that they put in and I can’t be more proud of them.”

All-Big Rivers Conference