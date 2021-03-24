Prep Boys Hockey: Menomonie's Richartz, Sisko and Yukel earn All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention accolades

Three members of the Menomonie boys hockey team have been selected as honorable mentions to the All-Big Rivers Conference team for the 2020-21 season.

Seniors Brigs Richartz, Evan Sisko and Sedric Yukel were each chosen as honorable mentions this year for the Mustangs.

The defenseman Richartz led the Mustangs with 16 goals to go with 13 assists for 29 points in 24 games this season. Forwards Sisko and Yukel were chosen as honorable mentions and were also among team leaders in scoring. Sisko registered seven goals and 17 assists while Yukel had 13 goals and six assists in their senior campaigns with the Mustangs.

"All three boys are hard working, leaders on and off the ice and great student athletes," Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said of the honorees. "All three were big reasons why we were as successful as we were this year."

Menomonie finished with a 9-17 overall record this season, advancing to the Division 2 sectional semifinals before falling to Somerset 6-1.

Chippewa Falls senior Isaac Frenette and Eau Claire Memorial senior Joe Kelly were named Big Rivers Conference Co-Players of the Year while Hudson's Jake Drewiske earned Coach of the Year honors.

All-Big Rivers Conference