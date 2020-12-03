Prep Boys Hockey Preview: Menomonie aims to build upon sectional final appearance

The Menomonie boys hockey team made a run to the Division 2 sectional finals a season ago and the Mustangs return many key players from that squad this winter.
Coach Matt Ellis' Mustangs finished 6-17 in the regular season but won the final two games before the playoffs with victories over Black River Falls and Rice Lake. Menomonie then carried that momentum into the postseason where it made a run to the game before state as a No. 5 seed, routing West Salem/Bangor in the opening round 7-2 before stunning top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central in overtime 3-2 before falling in a 3-2 contest to Somerset.
Senior forward Sedric Yukel is the top returning scorer for the Mustangs this winter, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists in 24 games a season ago and is the team captain. Assistant captains Tanner DeMarce (six goals, three assists in 2019-20) at forward and Jaxson Platter (one goal, two assists) on defense bring more veteran experience as well.
Forward Grant Imsande (six goals, five assists), defenseman Dominik Hendrickson (one goal, four assists), forward Evan Sisko (two goals, two assists), defenseman Jackson Card (one goal, three assists), forward Colby Lee (one goal, one assist) and forward Jace Gilbertson (two goals) also return. Junior goaltender Thomas Isenberger posted a 4-9-0 record with a 83.9 percent save percentage for the season and was strong in the playoffs, winning two of three games while stopping close to 92 percent of shots on goal.
Menomonie opened the season with a 5-3 victory at Baraboo/Portage on Tuesday. Yukel netted a hat trick including two power play goals as the Mustangs scored three times in the opening period. Brigs Richartz added two goals of his own while Evan Sisko had a pair of assists.
Isenberger made 24 saves in net for the win.
Menomonie opens Big Rivers play on Thursday against Hudson.
2020-21 Schedule
December—1, at Baraboo; 3, Hudson; 4, at Tomah; 7, Viroqua; 8, at Rice Lake; 15, Eau Claire North; 18, at Chippewa Falls; 19, Altoona; 22, at Somerset; 29, River Falls.
January—5, Eau Claire Memorial; 7, at River Falls; 9, Viroqua; 14, Rice Lake; 18, at Eau Claire Memorial; 19, at Barron; 21, at Eau Claire North; 26, at Hudson; 28, Baldwin-Woodville; 30, at West Salem.
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Menomonie at Somerset boys hockey 2-29-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!