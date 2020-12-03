Prep Boys Hockey Preview: Menomonie aims to build upon sectional final appearance

The Menomonie boys hockey team made a run to the Division 2 sectional finals a season ago and the Mustangs return many key players from that squad this winter.

Coach Matt Ellis' Mustangs finished 6-17 in the regular season but won the final two games before the playoffs with victories over Black River Falls and Rice Lake. Menomonie then carried that momentum into the postseason where it made a run to the game before state as a No. 5 seed, routing West Salem/Bangor in the opening round 7-2 before stunning top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central in overtime 3-2 before falling in a 3-2 contest to Somerset.

Senior forward Sedric Yukel is the top returning scorer for the Mustangs this winter, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists in 24 games a season ago and is the team captain. Assistant captains Tanner DeMarce (six goals, three assists in 2019-20) at forward and Jaxson Platter (one goal, two assists) on defense bring more veteran experience as well.