Matt Ellis starts his second year leading the Menomonie boys hockey team with a lot of returning experience.
The team is hoping that experience will help the Mustangs add some more wins this season.
Menomonie returns 12 letterwinners from a season ago from a team that finished 6-18 overall and 1-11 in the Big Rivers Conference.
Losses include honorable mention all-conference selection Konner Rowan but Elllis looks for returners Carter Davidson, Cole Mensing, Zach Demarce and Ryan Sisko to lead the Mustangs.
“These four guys need to show leadership, hard work and produce in all aspects of the game,” Ellis said of his veteran group.
While Ellis expects conference’s heavyweights like Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial to battle it out atop the conference, he hopes the returning experience on his team can help the Mustangs be in the mix behind those top teams.
There were close games last season that Ellis feels his team is better positioned to win this season and that should allow Menomonie improve the win total and be near a .500 record.
Menomonie is 2-4 to begin the season with wins over Regis/Altoona/McDonell and DeForest. The Mustangs lost at Waunakee, and in the team’s Big Rivers Conference opener against Eau Claire Memorial.
On Tuesday Menomonie fell to Hayward and on Thursday it suffered a 6-3 defeat to Chippewa Falls.
The Mustangs have two road games next week with a trip to River Falls on Tuesday and a matchup with Eau Claire North on Thursday. Next Saturday, Menomonie hosts Superior in a nonconference game.
The Mustangs also have nonconference contests with Amery, the Northwest Icemen, Somerset, Black River Falls and New Richmond. On Dec. 27-28 Menomonie will host a tournament with Regis/Altoona/McDonell, Ashwaubenon and Cedarburg in attendance.
