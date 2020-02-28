Prep Boys Hockey Sectionals: Playing for each other, Menomonie heads into sectional final matchup with Somerset

For the Mustangs they’ll just look to continue to do what’s been working well. Having faced a daunting slate of conference opponents throughout the season, Ellis said being able to learn from competing in what he calls the strongest conference in the state has helped prepare the team. Despite the addition of a second division for boys hockey this year, Menomonie still spends a good portion of year playing Division 1 opponents. Having picked up its play late in the year Ellis has made it clear to his team that they can match up with anyone.

“We just got to remember we can play with anybody,” Ellis said. “We’ve showed it the last four weeks, that it doesn’t matter what time of year it is we can play with anybody. If you stay true to what we’ve been preaching, which is pride, heart and unity — playing for each other — anything can happen.”

Both Miller and DeMarce said Isenberger is playing the best he has all year in goal and that gives the rest of the group confidence. They’ve been playing for each other lately and sticking with the plan of playing together and with pride could continue to carry them to a place the program hasn’t been this century.