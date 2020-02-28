Prep Boys Hockey Sectionals: Playing for each other, Menomonie heads into sectional final matchup with Somerset

The Menomonie boys hockey team got the boost it needed.
The Mustangs scored two wins to close the regular season, including its first Big Rivers Conference victory since 2018 by skating past Rice Lake 3-2 in overtime.
Menomonie has carried that momentum to two Division 2 playoff victories and now will face off with Somerset for a spot at the state tournament.
“That was huge,” senior forward Kaleb Miller said of the win over Rice Lake. “It was very cool experience to win a conference game. We haven’t won one since our sophomore year and it was just a big boost into the postseason that we needed”
The sectional final contest is Saturday at 4 p.m. in Somerset. Somerset beat River Falls 3-2 on Thursday night. Menomonie lost to the earlier this season to the Spartans 6-4 on Dec. 14.
“We all struggled at first (this season) but we knew once we got to the postseason it wasn’t going to matter how we were doing,” senior forward Zach DeMarce said.
After having not won back-to-back contests all season the Mustangs have found their rhythm. Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said as the season has gone on, a level of comfort on the ice has developed and the ability to count on each other has helped late in the season.
“With a good win finally after losing four in a row we beat Black River Falls and I think they started to trust each other, trust their goaltenders, trust the defense, trusting the systems we wanted to play,” Ellis said. “We brought that into Rice Lake and got a big overtime win there and now it’s steadily carried over. Now they are just playing for each other.”
Menomonie had fallen behind top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville 2-0 after second period. There was no panic for a team that had experienced it all this year, DeMarce said. They quickly regrouped and got on the scoreboard 30 seconds later.
As Menomonie went into the third period, Ellis kept his message clear. His group had outplayed Baldwin-Woodville in the second and all they needed to do was continue their strong play but this time convert on scoring opportunities.
Trent Weber tied the game up with a little more than five minutes to play and Thomas Isenberger continue his fine play in net to hold the Blackhawks scoreless throughout the third. DeMarce quickly ended the game with a goal fewer than a minute into overtime. The win avenged an early defeat the the Blackhawks on Feb. 1 and the Mustangs are looking to continue that trend on Saturday as they once again meet up with Somerset.
“I think every team is doubting us so we’re just trying to prove everyone wrong and we’ve done it so far,” Miller said. “We’ve beat two teams higher than us in the seeding (and) beat the No. 1 team. I think we all just think that we’re better than what we got (as a seed), so we’re just ready for this.”
Menomonie hasn’t played in a sectional final since the 2004 season and it hasn’t made a trip to the state tournament since its state championship in 1991.
For the Mustangs they’ll just look to continue to do what’s been working well. Having faced a daunting slate of conference opponents throughout the season, Ellis said being able to learn from competing in what he calls the strongest conference in the state has helped prepare the team. Despite the addition of a second division for boys hockey this year, Menomonie still spends a good portion of year playing Division 1 opponents. Having picked up its play late in the year Ellis has made it clear to his team that they can match up with anyone.
“We just got to remember we can play with anybody,” Ellis said. “We’ve showed it the last four weeks, that it doesn’t matter what time of year it is we can play with anybody. If you stay true to what we’ve been preaching, which is pride, heart and unity — playing for each other — anything can happen.”
Both Miller and DeMarce said Isenberger is playing the best he has all year in goal and that gives the rest of the group confidence. They’ve been playing for each other lately and sticking with the plan of playing together and with pride could continue to carry them to a place the program hasn’t been this century.
“We just got to keep it up,” DeMarce said,” grinding hard, keep getting pucks on net, crashing, playing physical and don’t worry about anything else — just keep playing how we’re doing and we’ll do fine.”