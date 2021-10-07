Prep Boys Soccer: Chippewa Falls blanks Menomonie

The Menomonie boys soccer team has been waiting for one thing all fall.

Cohesion.

The Mustangs fell to Chippewa Falls 5-0 in a Big Rivers Conference meeting on Thursday afternoon in Menomonie as two goals in the first half and three in the second helped the Cardinals pull away.

Menomonie coach Meagan Frank's squad has yet to play at full strength this fall and injuries and other factors have kept the team from fully showing what it can do.

“I’m just really hoping we can get a full squad together for one day," Frank said.

The Mustangs (3-11-1, 0-9-0) hung tough for the first 20 minutes as the Cardinals had plenty of chances, but goalkeeper Grant Tomasek and the Mustangs defense kept the Cards off the scoreboard.

But Ethan Sarauer broke through at the 20:21 mark with the first of his three goals for the game. JJ Bowe and Anthony Soberano added goals as well for the Cardinals, who earned their second win of the season over the Mustangs.

“It was nice to see it go throughout the game – and granted we would’ve liked to score in a big bunch to start it off – it was nice to see the opportunities kept coming and we kept capitalizing on them instead of just hitting this wall where we couldn’t finish," Chippewa Falls coach Al Ali said.

The Mustangs have nonconference wins over Barron, Sparta and McDonell/Eau Claire Regis as well as a tie with Somerset to their credit so far as the regular season winds down. Frank gave the team an extended break through the weekend before the Mustangs jump into the close of their regular season by hosting Rice Lake (Tuesday) and Osceola (Oct. 14).

“They’ve definitely despite all the challenges we’ve had as a team, they continue to have heart and effort and control the controllables the best they can," Frank said.

