Prep Boys Soccer: Early goals doom Menomonie in loss at Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — An early lull hurt the Menomonie boys soccer team in a 4-0 loss at Chippewa Falls in a Big Rivers Conference matchup on Thursday evening.
The Cardinals scored four times in the first 21-plus minutes to take an early lead they wouldn't relinquish. Mitchell Romundstad scored twice for Chippewa Falls (2-4-1, 2-2-0) while Gubgnit Mason and Ethan Sarauer added goals of their own.
Menomonie coach Meagan Frank said her team's slow start was attributed to the team not being ready to go from the opening whistle as well as the team working through some strategical changes.
“We’re changing a little bit of our lineup right now midseason, which is always hard for kids when they’re seemingly used to something and there’s changes in personnel or whatever, I think was part of our issue," Frank said.
Following Romundstad's second goal of the game just shy of the 22-minute mark, the Mustangs defense tightened while offensively in the second half Menomonie was able to earn more scoring looks, but none that got past Chippewa Falls goaltender Steel Brooke.
“First half we were not doing anything to purposely possess," Frank said. "In the second half we were much more intentional about where we passed, where we were finding each other and making offense on purpose instead of just kicking and running after it like we were doing in the first half.”
Menomonie (1-5-0, 0-3-0) opened the week with a 5-0 loss at New Richmond before Thursday's loss to the Cardinals. Following a nonconference matchup at Somerset on Saturday, Menomonie is back in Big Rivers play with a Tuesday game at home against Eau Claire Memorial before playing at River Falls on Thursday.
“They need to just continue to work on mental focus, both before and during games and I think the team chemistry will continue to grow if they’re paying attention and trying to be mindful about the things that we know we can do better (like) possessing the ball instead of making it so easy to let the other team have transition on us," Frank said. "We need to put a bit more effort into intentional about the way we play.”