The Menomonie boys soccer team earned its first Big Rivers Conference victory in six years on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory at Chippewa Falls.
Senior Ilari Lahtinen kicked off the scoring for the Mustangs in the 17th minute with a goal off an assist from Alejandro Noyola. Noyola netted the second goal of the game, cashing in on a corner kick from Adam Wilson that Angel Infante headed towards the goal and Noyola finished off with a goal.
Wilson added Menomonie’s final goal early in the second half, taking the ball from a defender and beating a second defender before slipping a shot past the Chippewa Falls goalkeeper at the top of the box.
Johnny Fenton had nine saves in the win. Chippewa Falls scored late in the second half, but the Mustangs maintained the two-goal advantage on the way to the victory.
Last weekend the Mustangs picked up two wins at the Tomah quad tournament, defeating Tomah 2-0 and Black River Falls 10-0. Liam Schwartz, Forrest Strong, Noyola and Zack Foslid each scored twice on the day while Wilson, Shane Drazkowski, Isaac Blomquist and Cooper Gorecki each found the net as well during the wins.
Wilson, Strong, Tyler Buhr, Finn Weidmann, Noyola and Infante each had two assists as well.
The Mustangs fell to Baldwin-Woodville 4-1 on Monday in a game at Menomonie. Gabe Tronnier scored his first varsity goal against the Blackhawks on a header, a goal that cut the Baldwin-Woodville lead to 2-1 in the second half. The Blackhawks would add two more goals to pull away for the win.
